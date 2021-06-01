




































































 




   







   















Longer 'red' alert for Luzon grid as power supply remains insufficient
To stabilize the supply, blackouts will be experienced in some areas in the grid at a time many people are working from home and battling intense summer heat. The power outages could also hit health facilities storing Covid-19 vaccines in freezers.
MANILA, Philippines — Power outages are expected in several areas in the Luzon grid  for the second straight day on Monday, with demand for electricity seen exceeding available supply for the day amid warmer temperatures.



A “Yellow” alert is raised in the grid from 9am-10 am, 5pm-6pm and 10pm-12am, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said in an advisory. The status will be raised to “Red” from 10am-5pm and 6pm-10pm, the NGCP added.



Both alerts mean there’s insufficient power supply in the grid to meet an expected increase in demand. The NGCP sees power demand peaking at 11,593 megawatts on Monday, outstripping the 11,408 MW available capacity for the day.



To stabilize the supply, blackouts will be experienced in some areas in the grid at a time many people are working from home and battling intense summer heat. The power outages could also hit health facilities storing COVID-19 vaccines in freezers.



As it is, the Luzon grid will be under red alert status for longer hours on Monday compared to the previous day, when the alert only lasted a few hours. “The longer hours are due to the additional (plant) outages today,” the energy department said in a message to reporters.



The energy department is yet to release a list of affected areas Meralco, the country’s largest power distributor, said the yellow and red alerts will affect its customers in Cavite, Bulacan, Metro Manila and Laguna. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral






 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

