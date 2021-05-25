




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Digital security, infrastructure to make digital economy effective

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - May 25, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Addressing data security concerns and infrastructure woes will ensure that capturing the digital economy into the country’s tax system is effective, according to the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI).



Tokyo-based ADBI, the multilateral lender’s think tank, said economies in Asia-Pacific should not ignore the huge potential of the digital economy.



The height of the lockdowns last year made e-commerce stronger than ever as many people depended on online deliveries to ensure that health protocols are being followed, it said.



The Department of Finance and the Bureau of Internal Revenue already said they would focus on developing a tax regime that would allow the government to collect value-added tax on digital transactions, whether they are local or cross-border.



House Bill 6765 or the digital economy taxation bill also seeks to impose taxes on streaming sites and other digital services, which have not been on the BIR’s list of taxpayers.



While taxing digital services will help boost the country’s revenue generation in a post-pandemic world, doing so requires fixing the loopholes to ensure that the digital economy will be beneficial to all.



ADBI said addressing concerns over data security is especially relevant for tax administration as government agencies may gather and store personal information on a large scale, potentially becoming a prime target for hackers.



“Data security is closely linked with governance – corruption and the exchange of favors among public officials could also endanger personal data security. Such actions could further jeopardize the public’s trust in the administration and make the digitalization of tax administration less effective,” ADBI said.



It also said countries should take advantage of developments in artificial intelligence, robotics, blockchain, and big data to secure better outcomes for governments and taxpayers.



Further, the think tank argued that there is a need to develop digital infrastructure to ensure high-quality and equitable services.



In the Philippines, digital infrastructure challenges related to internet availability, affordability, quality and reliance remain an issue.



In fact, the Philippines ranks low in the region in terms of internet speed. Also, only around 18 percent of Filipino households have their own internet access at home and some 10 percent of barangays are still without cellular phone signals.



Worse, there are still five percent of households that do not have electricity at home while efforts to install free public Wi-Fi in barangays have a long way to go as only 13 percent have internet connections.



“The framework and infrastructure should address social inclusion, such as digital literacy and access to digital services for low-income households and the elderly,” ADBI said.



“Quality information and communications technology infrastructure and the adoption of technology are critical for transformation and for reducing the gap between rural and urban levels of development,” it said.



“Including digital business and online transactions in tax frameworks will undoubtedly increase the tax base and provide additional revenue for governments,” it said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      INFRASTRUCTURE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Dennis Uy’s deep pockets lined with foreign loans
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 May 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It’s a David versus Goliath story of sorts as Davao’s Dennis A. “DAU” Uy takes Malampaya away from the hands of global energy big boys.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Moody's unit turns gloomy on Philippines' struggle to exit pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Moody's unit turns gloomy on Philippines' struggle to exit pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
A sluggish vaccination program and a “decentralized” healthcare system is delaying the Philippines’ economic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Megawide shifts focus to public infra projects as earnings recover
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Megawide shifts focus to public infra projects as earnings recover


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Megawide Construction Corp. swung back into profit in the first quarter, with the company now shifting its attention to state-backed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Essential public transportation
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 May 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The other week, DOTr Secretary Art Tugade gave an extensive report on the progress of his major projects in a Zoom meeting with the Management Association of the Philippines. It was impressive. Finally, we are ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines abandons double-digit growth goal in Duterte's final year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines abandons double-digit growth goal in Duterte's final year


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
The last full-year growth under President Duterte is targeted to settle at 6-7% in 2021, slightly slower than the 6.5-7.5%...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP monitoring vulnerable banks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP monitoring vulnerable banks


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The financial performance of the hardest-hit sectors and highly vulnerable banks needs closer monitoring as the non-performing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Full recovery seen by end-2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Full recovery seen by end-2022


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines may return to pre-pandemic level of economic output only by the end of next year, making it the laggard in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSEi sinks to near seven-month low
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSEi sinks to near seven-month low


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The main stock index yesterday sank to a near seven-month low as investors grow wary that inflation spikes in the region may...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Security Bank injects additional P750 million in leasing, financing unit
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Security Bank injects additional P750 million in leasing, financing unit


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Listed Security Bank Corp. has infused P750 million in its leasing and finance joint venture with Thailand’s Bank of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Calasanz is new Mastercard Philippine country manager
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Calasanz is new Mastercard Philippine country manager


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Mastercard recently announced the appointment of Simon Calasanz as its country manager for the Philippines, bringing nearly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with