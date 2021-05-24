




































































 




   







   















Effective business controls training

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - May 24, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — In a survey conducted by the largest accounting firm in the world, PricewaterhouseCoopers, 54 percent of Philippine companies experienced economic crimes and fraud in the last four years. According to the Global Economic Crime and Fraud Survey, asset misappropriation (53 percent) ranked one on the list of economic crimes experienced by companies, followed by business misconduct (38 percent), procurement fraud (35 percent) and accounting fraud (29 percent). Don’t let any of these happen to your organization!



To save your companies from millions of preventable losses, the Center for Global Best Practices will host an online training entitled, Best Practices in Implementing Effective Business Controls to be held from 1:30 to 4:30 pm. on Wednesday and Thursday, June 9 and 10 via Zoom. (For details and a complete list of other Best Practices programs, check www.cgbp.org. You may also call Manila Lines (+63 2) 8556-8968/69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148/59.)



This program will feature Mary Jane O. Rosales, CPA, CIA, CCSA, CRMA,who is a senior partner of Domingo, Rosales and Associates. She has over 14 years in internal audit and risk management experiences and 22 years in accounting/controllership experiences including her stint with Petron Corporation’s controllers department, Internal audit department and refinery finance division and various engagements in private and publicly-listed companies and government agencies and local government units, after early retirement from Petron.



Registration is open to the general public and is a must for board directors, senior and top management, all entrepreneurs and business owners, accountants, auditors, controllers, investors, business decision makers and consultants. Public officials and government employees attending this training program are exempted from the P2,000-limit set by COA based on Department of Budget and Management Circular 563 issued on April 22, 2016. Seats are limited. Pre-registration is required.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

