#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^

Citicore inks RE supply deal with Shell

Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - May 17, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Citicore Power Inc. (Citicore) has inked a 20-megawatt (MW) renewable energy (RE) supply deal with Shell Energy Philippines Inc.

Under the deal, subsidiary Citicore Solar Bataan Inc. (CSBI) will supply Shell Energy Philippines with RE through its solar plant located in Mariveles, Bataan.

Shell Energy Philippines, formerly Manta Energy Inc., is a retail electricity supplier under the Shell Group offering competitive and environment-friendly energy solutions to businesses in the Philippines.

“Citicore and Shell share a mission to provide clean and sustainable energy to meet consumers’ requirements and carbon-free aspirations. Starting with this collaboration, we are looking forward to accelerate and expand the country’s shift to and utilization of renewable energy,” Citicore president and CEO Oliver Tan said.

Citicore continues to develop new RE sources and plans to increase its RE portfolio five-fold over the next five years, to support more customers in their net-zero emissions journeys.

Since it started its solar plant operations, Citicore has already generated a total of 1.077 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy, equivalent to 763,200 metric tons of reduced carbon emission.

Through its retail supply arm, Citicore Energy Solutions Inc. (CESI), the output generated has been distributed to multinational and domestic companies across diverse industries, which includes real estate establishments, transport hubs and steel manufacturing industries, among others.

CESI recently secured the Department of Energy’s (DOE) approval and was included in the eligible list of Renewable Energy Suppliers under the agency’s Green Energy Option Program (GEOP). This will enable Citicore to offer renewable energy products and solutions to a wider customer base.

As the country races to achieve a zero carbon-footprint future, Citicore is moving at an increased pace in utilizing innovative technologies to expand and grow renewable energy sources and supply in the Philippines by accelerating its RE portfolio build up.

CITICORE SHELL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fees emerge as revenue source as banks book lower profits
Fees emerge as revenue source as banks book lower profits
By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
Security Bank and RCBC profits went down, while that of PNB went up in the first quarter.
Business
fbfb
Pag-IBIG MP2 Savings hits record P6.7 billion in Q1
Pag-IBIG MP2 Savings hits record P6.7 billion in Q1
2 days ago
ValenciaAmid continued uncertainties caused by the pandemic, members of the Home Development Mutual Fund placed more cash...
Business
fbfb
DMCI Holdings income surges 7-fold to P4.3 billion
May 16, 2021 - 12:00am
Diversified engineering conglomerate DMCI Holdings Inc. reported a 590-percent increase in first quarter earnings from P616 million to P4.3 billion as income drivers DMCI Homes and Semirara Mining and Power Corp....
Business
fbfb
Changing the rules of the game
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | May 16, 2021 - 12:00am
Carsten Linz, group digital officer for BASF, prepared a piece for the World Economic Forum which served as an eye opener in terms of how companies should transform their business models for a post-COVID future...
Business
fbfb
Tourism industry gets boost from shift to GCQ
Tourism industry gets boost from shift to GCQ
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The tourism sector has received a last minute boost to accommodate guests during the summer season with the shift to general...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Sangley airport attracts 3 possible bidders
Sangley airport attracts 3 possible bidders
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Sangley Point International Airport project in Cavite has attracted one more interested party, bringing the number of...
Business
fbfb
Lackluster trading to continue this week
Lackluster trading to continue this week
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The local stock market will continue to trade sideways this week amid lack of fresh triggers.
Business
fbfb
Philippine motor vehicle output behind ASEAN neighbors
Philippine motor vehicle output behind ASEAN neighbors
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippines continued to lag behind its Southeast Asian neighbors in motor vehicle production as tepid demand further...
Business
fbfb
BSP strengthens framework for environmental, social risks
BSP strengthens framework for environmental, social risks
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is set to direct banks and other financial institutions to integrate climate change and other...
Business
fbfb
Prices of building materials continue to climb
Prices of building materials continue to climb
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Wholesale prices of building materials in Metro Manila continued to climb, rising at their fastest pace since the start of...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with