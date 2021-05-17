Citicore inks RE supply deal with Shell

MANILA, Philippines — Citicore Power Inc. (Citicore) has inked a 20-megawatt (MW) renewable energy (RE) supply deal with Shell Energy Philippines Inc.

Under the deal, subsidiary Citicore Solar Bataan Inc. (CSBI) will supply Shell Energy Philippines with RE through its solar plant located in Mariveles, Bataan.

Shell Energy Philippines, formerly Manta Energy Inc., is a retail electricity supplier under the Shell Group offering competitive and environment-friendly energy solutions to businesses in the Philippines.

“Citicore and Shell share a mission to provide clean and sustainable energy to meet consumers’ requirements and carbon-free aspirations. Starting with this collaboration, we are looking forward to accelerate and expand the country’s shift to and utilization of renewable energy,” Citicore president and CEO Oliver Tan said.

Citicore continues to develop new RE sources and plans to increase its RE portfolio five-fold over the next five years, to support more customers in their net-zero emissions journeys.

Since it started its solar plant operations, Citicore has already generated a total of 1.077 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy, equivalent to 763,200 metric tons of reduced carbon emission.

Through its retail supply arm, Citicore Energy Solutions Inc. (CESI), the output generated has been distributed to multinational and domestic companies across diverse industries, which includes real estate establishments, transport hubs and steel manufacturing industries, among others.

CESI recently secured the Department of Energy’s (DOE) approval and was included in the eligible list of Renewable Energy Suppliers under the agency’s Green Energy Option Program (GEOP). This will enable Citicore to offer renewable energy products and solutions to a wider customer base.

As the country races to achieve a zero carbon-footprint future, Citicore is moving at an increased pace in utilizing innovative technologies to expand and grow renewable energy sources and supply in the Philippines by accelerating its RE portfolio build up.