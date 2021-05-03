#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^

CTBEX Swiss challenge by end of this year or early 2022

Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - May 3, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) targets to proceed with the Swiss challenge for its unsolicited proposal to build the P22.43-billion Cavite-Tagaytay-Batangas Expressway (CTBEX) late this year or early next year.

MPTC unit-MPCALA Holdings Inc. has been granted the original proponent status (OPS) by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for the CTBEX proposal in July 2018.

“We are still discussing with National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and DPWH on the details by which we can hopefully conduct the Swiss challenge of the project by the end of the year or hopefully by the first quarter of 2022,” MPCALA president and general manager Roberto Bontia said.

The CTBEX proposal will connect from the west of Silang East Interchange of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway and will pass through Silang, Pook, Amadeo, Tagaytay, Mendez, Alfonso, Magallanes, Tuy and Nasugbu.

The project was conceived in early 2016 in line with MPTC’s desire and commitment to help bring progress to the western part of Southern Luzon.

Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar last year pushed for the accelerated approval of the CTBEX proposal with NEDA, saying that it is one of the agency’s priority projects.

Villar earlier said the project was given the OPS because of its significance in addressing congestion in the Calabarzon area.

Having been granted the OPS, MPTC will have the upper hand as it can match any offer submitted by other parties for the project once it undergoes the Swiss challenge.

MPCALA was previously hoping that the Swiss challenge for the project could be finished within the first half of last year, and was eyeing to proceed with the construction early this year.

CTBEX MPTC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
This is not who we are
By Francis J. Kong | May 2, 2021 - 12:00am
I remember watching “Breaking News” on TV. The issue concerned the massive protest movement where scores of people were hurt and properties destroyed.
Business
fbfb
Late buying pulls share prices higher
Late buying pulls share prices higher
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 days ago
Stocks advanced anew despite a generally weak investor sentiment as last-minute buying pulled the index higher, traders ...
Business
fbfb
SSS opens learning portal for members
SSS opens learning portal for members
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 day ago
The Social Security System is offering an online platform that will enable its members to learn about the benefits and services...
Business
fbfb
Dito now covers 15 more areas
By Richmond Mercurio | May 2, 2021 - 12:00am
Third telco player Dito Telecommunity Corp. continues to widen its reach as it expanded anew its service coverage to more areas nationwide.
Business
fbfb
Index bounces back on selective buying
Index bounces back on selective buying
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 4 days ago
Share prices bounced back above the 6,400 level yesterday as investors went on a buying spree of choice stocks ahead of the...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Credit in Philippines to remain depressed
May 3, 2021 - 12:00am
Credit growth in the Philippines and five other emerging economies in Asia is likely to remain depressed over the next 12 to 18 months amid weak demand and the risk-averse stance of banks due to the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Business
fbfb
Warehouses nearly full as logistics firms expand
By Elijah Felice Rosales | May 3, 2021 - 12:00am
Nearly every warehouse in Metro Manila and Central Luzon was taken up in the first quarter as the logistics sector expands its operations to take advantage of the rising demand for fast moving consumer goods.
Business
fbfb
ALI to expand malls in Metro Manila, Cavite
By Iris Gonzales | May 3, 2021 - 12:00am
According to its reinvestment plan for its P1.4 billion proceeds from the sale of shares, ALI will fund ongoing and future investments in Trinoma in Quezon City, Glorietta and Greenbelt in Makati and Evio City in...
Business
fbfb
Bringing food to the table
By Antonio R. Samson | May 3, 2021 - 12:00am
Investment analysis isn’t always about where the market is headed. Sometimes we need to go micro and look at coping mechanisms in these pandemic times at the company level.
Business
fbfb
What’s next for Lucio Co?
By Iris Gonzales | May 3, 2021 - 12:00am
Lucio Co is perhaps the most quiet and media-shy tycoon in the country, rarely revealing his plans big or small for his sprawling business empire until they’re complete.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with