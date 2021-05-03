#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^

Fast-track e-vehicle development bill, says PIDS

Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - May 3, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The passage of a bill on developing electric vehicles (EVs) should be fast-tracked amid the sector’s potential for growth, especially as the country recovers from the pandemic in a green and sustainable manner, the state think tank said.

In its latest discussion paper, Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) said the local EV industry has a lot of room to grow, especially as the global outlook is painting a rosy picture for the sector.

To take advantage of such potential, PIDS author Maureen Rosellon said the government should fast-track the deliberations on Senate Bill 1382 or the Electric Vehicles and Charging Station Act.

The bill aims to establish a national policy and regulatory framework for the use of EVs in the country, aimed at having energy security and reducing dependence on imported fuel, as well as supporting innovation in clean, sustainable and energy-efficient technologies.

“Having an EV law is a strong signal for current players and potential investors that the government is serious about advancing EV in the country and including it in the priority area for industry development,” Rosellon said.

“The EV industry is an active and fast-moving industry, hence, in order to not be left behind, including the bill in the priorities for deliberation would be crucial,” she said.

As of 2019, nearly 12,000 EVs are registered with the Land Transportation Office. Most of these are e-tricycles at 57 percent.

The EV bill is intended to ready the infrastructure, policy, and regulations necessary for adoption of EVs.

Provisions in the bill include the role of key government agencies and local government units, designation of parking slots for EVs, open access installation of charging stations, manufacturing fiscal incentives, and non-fiscal incentives.

Further, Rosellon recommended that the country develop market and feasibility studies for manufacturing prospects, including a battery manufacturing road map, and a charging infrastructure plan, that are linked to the comprehensive EV road map.

“One area that the government and industry players can study is the viability of focusing on a specific type of electric vehicle and making the Philippines a manufacturing hub of that specific EV,” Rosellon said.

Studies looking at the potential impact on the power sector and contribution to air pollution control should also be considered as these will be helpful in recognizing further the prospects for the industry.

PIDS also called for appropriate fiscal incentive packages to stimulate demand including EV purchases, charging points, electricity consumption, scrappage or recycling of old vehicles.

“It would be helpful to have a review of these incentive schemes that are being implemented in other countries, and determine which would be applicable or adaptable to the local setting,” Rosellon said.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES PIDS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
This is not who we are
By Francis J. Kong | May 2, 2021 - 12:00am
I remember watching “Breaking News” on TV. The issue concerned the massive protest movement where scores of people were hurt and properties destroyed.
Business
fbfb
Late buying pulls share prices higher
Late buying pulls share prices higher
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 days ago
Stocks advanced anew despite a generally weak investor sentiment as last-minute buying pulled the index higher, traders ...
Business
fbfb
SSS opens learning portal for members
SSS opens learning portal for members
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 day ago
The Social Security System is offering an online platform that will enable its members to learn about the benefits and services...
Business
fbfb
Dito now covers 15 more areas
By Richmond Mercurio | May 2, 2021 - 12:00am
Third telco player Dito Telecommunity Corp. continues to widen its reach as it expanded anew its service coverage to more areas nationwide.
Business
fbfb
Index bounces back on selective buying
Index bounces back on selective buying
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 4 days ago
Share prices bounced back above the 6,400 level yesterday as investors went on a buying spree of choice stocks ahead of the...
Business
fbfb
Latest
NG borrowings hit P1.38 trillion in Q1
NG borrowings hit P1.38 trillion in Q1
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
Gross borrowings of the national government from domestic and external sources reached P1.38 trillion from January to March,...
Business
fbfb
Market to move sideways
Market to move sideways
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The local stock market will continue to move sideways with a downward bias as investors keep a close watch on the government’s...
Business
fbfb
ROW delivery impacts CALAX completion
ROW delivery impacts CALAX completion
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Right-of-way acquisition, which has caused delays in many projects in the past, has become even more challenging with the...
Business
fbfb
Dennis Uy still keen on casino despite swelling debt
Dennis Uy still keen on casino despite swelling debt
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy is targeting to open his maiden casino resort in Cebu before the end of the year despite...
Business
fbfb
OFW remittances may grow by 3.3% this year
OFW remittances may grow by 3.3% this year
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Remittances from overseas Filipino workers may bounce back with a growth of 3.3 percent this year as the global economy recovers...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with