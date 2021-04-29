#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Electronics makers warn of exit on CREATE impact
Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation Inc. (SEIPI) president Danilo Lachica yesterday said some chips assemblers may leave the country in about 10 years due to the impact of the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act on their operations.
STAR/File

Electronics makers warn of exit on CREATE impact

Elijah Felice Rosales (The Philippine Star) - April 29, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s electronics sector has warned of sinking into manufacturing low-value products once investors pack up due to the surrender of their tax perks as mandated by a new fiscal law.

Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation Inc. (SEIPI) president Danilo Lachica yesterday said some chips assemblers may leave the country in about 10 years due to the impact of the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act on their operations.

The CREATE Act slashes the corporate income tax from 30 percent to 25 percent but requires exporters to surrender their fiscal incentives within 10 years.

“While CREATE was passed into a law to reduce corporate income tax, there are still concerns on its long-term effects on the incentives rationalization. The operating costs in the Philippines is still quite high compared to Vietnam and Thailand,” Lachica said in the Senate hearing.

He said while manufacturers would maintain their operations here for the time being, they could eventually move out upon giving up their incentives.

“We will continue to operate and we won’t see a mass exodus of the electronic companies, but given the attractive incentives and the lower operating costs of Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, the concern really is we will be stuck with legacy products,” Lachica said.

“At the end of this transition period, when we are stuck with legacy products that are obsolete, you can expect a movement of several electronics companies out of the Philippines,” he added.

Legacy products refer to goods that no longer hold value in the market, such as keypad phones, which were wiped out by the innovation of smartphones.

The SEIPI chief asked the government to come up with measures that will cut the cost of doing business here. He said multinationals can transfer their production volumes from one Southeast Asian country to another, and it may be impossible to retrieve their investments in periods such as this when uncertainties run high.

“Some are going to stay here, some are going to still run with legacy products. However, we will see a significant erosion of the electronics industry,” Lachica said.

The electronics industry accounts for at least half of the country’s export total with its shipments of semiconductors, circuit boards, automotive parts, among others.

Last year, exports of electronic parts declined by nearly eight percent to $36.98 billion, from $40.02 billion in 2019, as global manufacturers wrestled with cancellation of orders from buyers hurt by the pandemic.

CREATE ELECTRONICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Aboitiz nearly quadruples earnings as pandemic shock dissipates
Aboitiz nearly quadruples earnings as pandemic shock dissipates
By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
The conglomerate registered a net income of P7.6 billion from January to March this year, nearly quadruple last year’s...
Business
fbfb
Del Monte Philippines files for P44-billion IPO
Del Monte Philippines files for P44-billion IPO
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
Food manufacturer Del Monte Philippines Inc. is reviving its plan to go public in a bid to raise over P44 billion despite...
Business
fbfb
CREATE costs turn deficit outlook bleak after March high
CREATE costs turn deficit outlook bleak after March high
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Government revenues resumed their collapse in March, while spending sustained a recent pick-up.
Business
fbfb
Multiplier effect from infra? Lockdowns delayed them, says ADB
Multiplier effect from infra? Lockdowns delayed them, says ADB
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
Any economic benefits from ongoing infrastructure projects will definitely be felt by Filipinos, but not anytime soon.
Business
fbfb
Is Jesus Christ a communist?
By Boo Chanco | April 28, 2021 - 12:00am
If we were now living in Biblical times and Jesus was delivering his sermons, there is a high probability that General Parlade and that woman spokesman of an anti-communist agency would red-tag the Son of God.
Business
fbfb
Latest
ADB cuts Philippine growth forecast
ADB cuts Philippine growth forecast
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Asian Development Bank has joined other international agencies and local think tanks that cut growth projections for the...
Business
fbfb
Pagcor sees contribution to healthcare shrinking anew
Pagcor sees contribution to healthcare shrinking anew
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. warned yesterday that its contribution to the Universal Healthcare Care system...
Business
fbfb
Index bounces back on selective buying
Index bounces back on selective buying
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Share prices bounced back above the 6,400 level yesterday as investors went on a buying spree of choice stocks ahead of the...
Business
fbfb
Foreign arrivals plunge 98% in Q1
Foreign arrivals plunge 98% in Q1
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Mark Ralston/AFP
Business
fbfb
Philippines eyes export of fresh bananas to Australia
Philippines eyes export of fresh bananas to Australia
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippines has renewed its push for market access to its fresh bananas and the termination of the anti-dumping measure...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with