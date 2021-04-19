Bayer Philippines builds vegetable farm in Laguna

MANILA, Philippines — German pharmaceutical and agricultural firm Bayer has built a second vegetable farm in the Philippines in line with its push for sustainable farming.

Situated beside Southville 7 in Barangay Dayap in Calauan, Laguna, the 2,200-square meter farm is intended to support the regular feeding program in the community and contribute to providing an income source for community residents turned farmers.

The project will benefit relocated communities in the area, as the initiative aims to augment food and livelihood requirements for families where needed.

“We’re excited to have this second opportunity to reach out to communities and promote agriculture for both food and livelihood, “ Bayer Philippines managing director Vinit Jindal said.

Bayer inaugurated its first Bayer Kubo project in Taguig in January 2020.

“When we first launched the Bayer Kubo project in Taguig, we had hoped to bring in medical expertise who could impart knowledge on healthcare topics as part of our capabilities,” said Bryan Rivera, head of communications and public affairs, science and sustainability of Bayer Philippines.

“As the pandemic led to restricted people movement, we had to postpone these activities. However, the urban farm became a blessing for residents as this allowed them to make good use of their time through growing food right in their backyard,” Rivera said.

The crops initially grown in the Calauan vegetable farm include sweet corn, squash, tomatoes and bottle gourd. The site also has a seedling nursery and a kubo (hut) that serves as a venue for training activities related to recommended farming practices.

For the two projects, Bayer partnered with Rise Against Hunger Philippine, an international hunger relief organization that distributes food and life-changing aid to the world’s most vulnerable.

Under the partnership, part of the produce will go to the feeding program, the farmer volunteers and the Don Bosco Technical and Vocational Education Training Center in Calauan.