Dito enters Luzon, links 21 more cities
The company’s service coverage expansion covers the provinces of Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Cebu (Compostela and Cordova) and General Santos.
STAR/ File

Dito enters Luzon, links 21 more cities

Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - April 17, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Third major telecommunications player Dito Telecommunity has extended its service coverage into Luzon following its commercial launch in Visayas and Mindanao last month.

Dito announced the inclusion of 21 more cities in its service coverage beginning yesterday, which also marked its entry in Luzon.

The company’s service coverage expansion covers the provinces of Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Cebu (Compostela and Cordova)  and General Santos.

“We are very excited to announce that in just a few weeks after our commercial launch in Cebu and Davao, more Filipinos can now experience stronger and reliable connectivity with Dito’s Luzon expansion,” Dito chief administrative officer Adel Tamano said.

As the country’s new major telco player, Dito launched its network commercially last March 8 in 15 selected cities in Visayas and Mindanao.

With its expansion, areas where Dito services are now available in Luzon include Malvar, Tanauan, Lipa City, and Santo Tomas in Batangas; Silang and Tagaytay City in Cavite; Los Baños and Calamba in Laguna; Baliuag in Bulacan; Palayan, Santa Rosa, Science City of Muñoz, Talavera and Cabanatuan City in Nueva Ecija; and Tarlac City, Capas, Concepcion, and Gerona in Tarlac.

Tamano said Dito SIM cards are now available in more than 300-partner stores and would be available very soon in three company-owned stores in Cebu and Davao.

As part of the telco’s commercial operations expansion, Tamano said Dito also launched a new promo to get more users experience the difference of its network.

“We are currently offering our subscribers 25 GB High Speed Data for P199 valid for 30-days. With this value-for-money promo, Filipino subscribers can also enjoy unlimited Dito-to-Dito calls and texts, call waiting, call forwarding, video over LTE, and unlimited texts and 300 mins calls to other mobile networks,” he said.

Tamano said the successful launch of Dito is not just a triumph of the company, but also of the Filipino people.

As part of the issuance of its certificate of public convenience and necessity in July 2019, Dito was mandated to deliver its commitments of 37.03 percent national population coverage with a minimum average broadband speed of 27 Mbps in its first year of operation.

Dito is owned by the group of Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy and state-owned China Telecommunications.

