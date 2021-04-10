#VACCINEWATCHPH
Honda halts Jazz production in Philippines

Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - April 10, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The automobile business unit of Honda in the Philippines is discontinuing the Jazz subcompact hatchback to focus on other vehicle models.

“After careful consideration, we would like to formally announce the discontinuation of Jazz and all its variants, in order for us to shift our focus and resources to our current and upcoming models,” Honda Cars Philippines Inc. (HCPI) president Masahiko Nakamura said in a statement yesterday.

The decision was made as HCPI wants to make sure models in the current vehicle lineup are responsive to the needs of the market.

Introduced in the country in July 2004, the Jazz has become one of HCPI’s well-loved models.

The Jazz is known for its spaciousness, versatility, style and performance.

After its market debut, two more generations of the Jazz were launched in 2008 and 2014.

In 2017, the third generation of the Jazz got a face lift and a sporty RS variant was rolled out in the market.

To date, over 25,000 units of the Jazz have been sold in the country.

Customers can purchase the Jazz in HCPI dealerships until supplies last.

Other models being sold by HCPI are the City, BR-V, CR-V, Civic, Brio, Mobilio, HR-V, Odyssey, Accord and Civic Type R.

