SSS urges members to use online facilities
SSS also encourages members, employers, and pensioners to utilize its online and mobile platforms in their SSS transactions through the My.SSS portal on the SSS website (www.sss.gov.ph), SSS mobile app, and Text-SSS at 2600.
SSS FB Page

SSS urges members to use online facilities

(The Philippine Star) - April 9, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Social Security System (SSS) continues to urge members, employers, and the public to transact with its branches using its online services and the drop box system as the National Capital Region (NCR) Plus bubble remains under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

President Duterte approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to maintain the current community quarantine status in NCR, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal due to the recent spike of CoVID-19 cases in the said areas.

SSS also encourages members, employers, and pensioners to utilize its online and mobile platforms in their SSS transactions through the My.SSS portal on the SSS website (www.sss.gov.ph), SSS mobile app, and Text-SSS at 2600.

Members, employers, and the transacting public may visit the information about mandatory online transactions and other online services on its Facebook page.

With the implementation of curfew hours in the ECQ-covered areas, SSS branches in the NCR Plus bubble will only accept transactions using the no-contact drop box system from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm, from Monday to Friday.

However, the drop box system is only applicable to SSS transactions not available online. It includes registration and membership transactions like member or employer data change request, request for employer certificate of registration, submission of employment report for initial, rehired, or separated employee and submission of authorized company Representative (ACR) card or L501.

Members and claimants can also use the drop boxes for benefit claim applications such as ACOP compliance, filing of employees compensation, disability and death; maternity benefit reimbursement for employed member, sickness and maternity claims for self-employed, voluntary, OFW and separated members, and funeral claims for claimants without UMID card.

