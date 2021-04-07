#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Filipino billionaires got richer despite coronavirus' lingering fallout â€” Forbes
For the third year, former senator Manuel Villar, who has built a retail and property empire, topped Forbes' list of richest Filipinos after his net worth grew to $7.2 billion.
STAR/ File

Filipino billionaires got richer despite coronavirus' lingering fallout — Forbes

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - April 7, 2021 - 11:30am

MANILA, Philippines — Over a dozen Filipino billionaires saw their fortunes grow this year, joining the rest of of the world's richest in accumulating more wealth at a time the coronavirus pandemic is pummeling the global economy.

For the third year, former senator Manuel Villar, who has built a retail and property empire, topped Forbes' list of richest Filipinos after his net worth grew to $7.2 billion.

Globally, Villar, 71, ranked 352nd out of 2,755 in the list that exploded roughly 30% compared to last year, with a record high 493 newcomers joining the world billionaires club. Altogether they are worth $13.1 trillion, Forbes said, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list. 

After Villar, majority of rich Filipinos in the list managed to grow their net worth this year. There were names who are either new to the list or made a comeback.

"There were rapid-fire public offerings, surging cryptocurrencies and skyrocketing stock prices," Forbes said. "It’s been a year like no other."

To calculate net worths, Forbes used stock prices and exchange rates from March 5. That said, it was not surprising at all that Jeff Bezos, now worth $177 billion, was the world's richest person for the fourth straight year after share prices in Amazon rallied. Elon Musk took the second spot as his wealth grew to $151 billion on the back of a 705% climb in Tesla stocks.

At home, ports and casino tycoon Enrique Razon Jr. was the second wealthiest person in the country with a net worth of $5 billion. Taking the third spot was Lucio Tan, whose fortunes ballooned to $3.3 billion despite the collapse of his loss-making Philippine Airlines as the pandemic continues to show no mercy on the aviation industry.

The heirs of the Sy clan, who operate the country’s largest mall chain SM Supermalls, also saw their wealth grow led by SM Prime Holdings Inc. directors Hans and Herbert Sy. The two Sy siblings were worth $3 billion each and shared the 4th spot with Andrew Tan, president of Alliance Global Group Inc.

Harley Sy, Henry Sy Jr. and Teresita Sy-Coson tied for the 5th spot with net worth amounting to $2.7 billion each while Elizabeth Sy of SM Investments, who's worth a smaller $2.4 billion, shared the 6th place with Jollibee Foods Corp. founder Tony Tan Caktiong and his family.

With a net worth of $2.2 billion, San Miguel Corp. President and COO Ramon Ang placed 7th. He was tailed by two newcomers: Iñigo Zobel, cousin of Zobel patriarch Jaime Zobel de Ayala, and Lance Gokongwei, the only son of late tycoon John Gokongwei. 

Ricardo Po and his family, owners of food canner Century Pacific which was one of the few pandemic winners, and Edgar Sia II, who bucked pandemic uncertainties with his recent blockbuster initial public offerings, debuted in the Forbes' list. They tied for the 17th spot with net worth of $1.1 billion each.

On the flip side, former gaming magnate Roberto Ongpin was an outlier after his wealth sagged to $1.2 billion. He shared the 9th spot with Gokongwei.

BILLIONAIRES LIST FORBES MAGAZINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Once more with feeling!
By Boo Chanco | April 7, 2021 - 12:00am
Duterte and his clueless minions on top of our COVID response is getting a second chance to redeem themselves. But it is not looking good.
Business
fbfb
Banks to monitor unusual fund movements
Banks to monitor unusual fund movements
12 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has ordered banks to closely monitor the unusual movement of funds through digital channels...
Business
fbfb
Long term economic recovery, vaccination comparatives by country
By Gerardo P. Sicat | April 7, 2021 - 12:00am
The recent spike in COVID-cases should not make us lose focus on long run policy issues. It is heartening to find that the CREATE Law (which amended the corporate tax and fiscal investment incentives) has finally...
Business
fbfb
ECQ alone won’t cut it
By Tony F. Katigbak | April 7, 2021 - 12:00am
We are entering another week of ECQ. An extension that should not have caught anyone by surprise.
Business
fbfb
CebuPac to continue fleet expansion
CebuPac to continue fleet expansion
By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Budget carrier Cebu Pacific is continuing with its re-fleeting program as it expects to receive seven more aircraft orders...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Filinvest Development Corp.: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting
Sponsored
Filinvest Development Corp.: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting
4 hours ago
The Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of FDC will be conducted virtually on April 30 at 10 a.m.
Business
fbfb
Allianz PNB boosts digital presence
Allianz PNB boosts digital presence
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 12 hours ago
Allianz PNB Life Insurance Inc., the joint venture between Munich-based global financial services provider Allianz and Lucio...
Business
fbfb
PhilWeb incurs P60 million loss in 2020
By Iris Gonzales | April 7, 2021 - 12:00am
PhilWeb Corp. reported a net loss of P60 million in 2020, a decline of 30 percent from the previous year.
Business
fbfb
Philippines eyes US bond market
By Czeriza Valencia | April 7, 2021 - 12:00am
The government is planning to raise funds from the dollar bond market to finance its pandemic response, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said yesterday.
Business
fbfb
JCR affirms investment grade rating of Security Bank
JCR affirms investment grade rating of Security Bank
By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Japan Credit Rating Agency has affirmed the investment grade rating and stable outlook of Security Bank Corp. on the back...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with