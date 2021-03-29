#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
covid
Police officers inspect passing two-wheel and four-wheel vehicles and issue tickets to non-Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APOR) motorists plying EDSA in Pasay City on Monday night, March 22, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Uncontrolled infections leading to fiscal strain a 'credit negative' — Moody's

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - March 29, 2021 - 2:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Moody’s Investors Service gave Philippines its clearest warning yet against how the year-long pandemic can lower its most-prized investment grade rating, one that economic managers have gone through lengths to protect.

The risk emanates mainly from the likelihood of overshooting expense programs due to the inevitable need to roll out new aid because of fresh infections and restrictions. All while growth sputters and the tax base erodes due to lower corporate taxes from a priority legislation.

“(The) spike in coronavirus infections delays economic recovery, a credit negative,” Moody’s said in a research note on Monday.

“The renewed measures will delay economic recovery, weigh on prospects for fiscal consolidation and exacerbate social risks,” it added.

It was, in memory, the sternest signal yet from a major debt watcher on how the failure to contain COVID-19 may prompt a downgrade. While officially no such action has been taken toward that end, such as putting the Philippines on negative watch, Moody’s warning is significant considering how credit raters had given countries leeway to incur deficits and debts to finance their pandemic response over the past year.

For the Duterte administration, the implications can be vast. President Rodrigo Duterte’s economic team had avoided launching a big fiscal stimulus over losing its investment grade rating, despite calls from observers that a convincing response to the health crisis at the onset would have saved the day earlier.

Moody’s currently rates the Philippines Baa2, an investment grade, with stable outlook last affirmed in July 2020. Since then, the government has focused its energy toward passing four measures it claims would assist recovery namely the P4.5-trillion national budget, the Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer (FIST) Act, the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) and the Government Financial Institutions Unified Initiatives to Distressed Enterprises (GUIDE) bill.

Three of these bills, save for GUIDE, have been enacted, but Moody’s flagged at least one of them, CREATE, indicating that the law’s intent to lower corporate income tax rates to 20% or 25% depending on firm size comes at a wrong time when the economy is struggling to grow, dampening chances of collecting more taxes.

“The tightened restrictions on households and businesses have prompted calls for another stimulus package while the weak economy weighs on taxable income,” Moody’s said. “At the same time, the recently passed… CREATE may worsen near-term weakness in tax revenue.”

“Weaker economic growth diminishes prospects for fiscal and debt consolidation,” it said, noting as well that improving labor market may get hindered.

Earlier in the day, Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua vouched for CREATE as “an integral part of economic recovery package.” The idea is savings from lower taxes are funneled by companies to investments and hiring, a trickle-down that has been proven unlikely to materialize most of the time.

As the first quarter approaches homestretch however, Metro Manila and four nearby urban areas were returned to lockdowns on Monday for a week because of rising COVID-19 cases. Moody’s Analytics, a separate firm under the Moody’s Group, warned the Philippines is at risk of another recession after last year’s 9.5% slump.

“With additional targeted lockdowns and foreign travel bans imposed recently, the prospects for improved consumer spending and tourism remain gloomy and employment gains in the upcoming months will be limited,” Moody’s Analytics said. 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lockdown
By Boo Chanco | March 29, 2021 - 12:00am
Our government tried very hard to avoid calling the new measures they ordered a lockdown.
Business
fbfb
Dr. Copper
By Wilson Sy | March 29, 2021 - 12:00am
A combination of vaccination rollouts, global re-openings, and the worldwide push for decarbonization pushed copper prices to their highest in 10 years.
Business
fbfb
Record COVID-19 cases not convincing economic planners to change tack
Record COVID-19 cases not convincing economic planners to change tack
By Prinz Magtulis | 8 days ago
Not even the Philippines’ record-breaking coronavirus cases can force President Rodrigo Duterte’s economic managers...
Business
fbfb
KFC offers innovative scheme for franchising
KFC offers innovative scheme for franchising
1 day ago
KFC Philippines is giving investors even those who have no solid experience in running a quick-service restaurant the opportunity...
Business
fbfb
PDIC’s foreclosed real estate portfolio hits P19 billion
By Lawrence Agcaoili | March 29, 2021 - 12:00am
State-run Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) has more than P19 billion worth of real estate properties from banks ordered closed by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Vietnam Q1 growth picks up as virus is contained
Vietnam Q1 growth picks up as virus is contained
1 hour ago
Vietnam’s economy continued to expand in the first three months of the year, officials said Monday, thanks to the government's...
Business
fbfb
Megaship still stuck in Suez canal as new refloating attempt 'likely Monday'
Megaship still stuck in Suez canal as new refloating attempt 'likely Monday'
By Mohamed Abouelenen | 5 hours ago
Egyptian authorities decided Sunday that more tugboats will be needed to free a mammoth container ship blocking the Suez Canal,...
Business
fbfb
Filinvest Land Inc.: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting
Filinvest Land Inc.: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting
6 hours ago
Notice is herby given that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Filinvest Land Inc. (“FLI” or the "Corporation")...
Business
fbfb
CREATE to stimulate business
CREATE to stimulate business
By Czeriza Valencia | 14 hours ago
Business groups welcomed the signing of the much-awaited Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act into law,...
Business
fbfb
Index to trade sideways this week
Index to trade sideways this week
By Iris Gonzales | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange Composite index is seen to trade sideways this week with immediate support seen at 6,300 to...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with