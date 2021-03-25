Progress of AsPac SDGs to rely on tech shift, regional cooperation

MANILA, Philippines — The realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Asia Pacific will hinge on digital transformation and renewed regional cooperation as the region recovers from the pandemic.

This was the highlight of a new joint report by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The SDGs are 17 interlinked global goals designed to be a “blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.”

Last year was supposed to be the start of a decade of action to accelerate progress on the SDGs, but the pandemic threatened prospects for achieving the goals.

“The pandemic has provided us a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make bold choices that put us on a path to green, resilient, inclusive, and sustainable recovery, in line with the ambition of the SDGs,” ADB vice president for knowledge management and sustainable development Bambang Susantono said.

The report emphasized the severe inequalities and vulnerabilities in the region that have amplified the impact of the pandemic, especially among the poorest, women and socially excluded groups.

It noted the risk that some parts of the region could recover faster than others, and further deepen inequality between countries.

The report said digitalization is one focus area that can help mitigate divergence and enable attainment of the 2030 Agenda.

Even before the onset of the pandemic, the digital revolution was transforming how people and businesses work and create economic value but COVID-19 accelerated the uptake of digital solutions and sped up the digital transformation.

The use of digital technology also helped governments, businesses and people manage pandemic responses, and cope with the immediate effects of social distancing and other containment measures.

“Rapid digitalization reduced the impact of the pandemic for some people in many countries, but digital divides may perpetuate the exclusion of vulnerable groups,” the report said.

“Policy makers and the private sector should work together to ensure that digitalization creates opportunities for all, and enables progress on the SDGs,” it said.

Further, the report noted that regional cooperation will play a significant role in managing the region’s transition out of the crisis.

Last year’s border closures and lockdowns exposed how countries in the region are interdependent affecting economic activities, trade, and tourism.

Before, the report said social and environmental dimensions of sustainable development have not been given a high enough priority in regional cooperation.

“A renewed urgent focus on people and inclusive cooperation is necessary. Environmental sustainability must become central to economic and physical integration efforts,” it said.

“Regional cooperation must support countries to build greater resilience. These measures will be vital to mitigate the threat of a K-shaped economic recovery and prepare countries to deal with future shocks,” the report said.