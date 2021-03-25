#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^

Progress of AsPac SDGs to rely on tech shift, regional cooperation

Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - March 25, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Asia Pacific will hinge on digital transformation and renewed regional cooperation as the region recovers from the pandemic.

This was the highlight of a new joint report by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The SDGs are 17 interlinked global goals designed to be a “blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.”

Last year was supposed to be the start of a decade of action to accelerate progress on the SDGs, but the pandemic threatened prospects for achieving the goals.

“The pandemic has provided us a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make bold choices that put us on a path to green, resilient, inclusive, and sustainable recovery, in line with the ambition of the SDGs,” ADB vice president for knowledge management and sustainable development Bambang Susantono said.

The report emphasized the severe inequalities and vulnerabilities in the region that have amplified the impact of the pandemic, especially among the poorest, women and socially excluded groups.

It noted the risk that some parts of the region could recover faster than others, and further deepen inequality between countries.

The report said digitalization is one focus area that can help mitigate divergence and enable attainment of the 2030 Agenda.

Even before the onset of the pandemic, the digital revolution was transforming how people and businesses work and create economic value but COVID-19 accelerated the uptake of digital solutions and sped up the digital transformation.

The use of digital technology also helped governments, businesses and people manage pandemic responses, and cope with the immediate effects of social distancing and other containment measures.

“Rapid digitalization reduced the impact of the pandemic for some people in many countries, but digital divides may perpetuate the exclusion of vulnerable groups,” the report said.

“Policy makers and the private sector should work together to ensure that digitalization creates opportunities for all, and enables progress on the SDGs,” it said.

Further, the report noted that regional cooperation will play a significant role in managing the region’s transition out of the crisis.

Last year’s border closures and lockdowns exposed how countries in the region are interdependent affecting economic activities, trade, and tourism.

Before, the report said social and environmental dimensions of sustainable development have not been given a high enough priority in regional cooperation.

“A renewed urgent focus on people and inclusive cooperation is necessary. Environmental sustainability must become central to economic and physical integration efforts,” it said.

“Regional cooperation must support countries to build greater resilience. These measures will be vital to mitigate the threat of a K-shaped economic recovery and prepare countries to deal with future shocks,” the report said.

SDG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte out to bloat gov't with undermanned, underfunded agencies
Duterte out to bloat gov't with undermanned, underfunded agencies
By Prinz Magtulis | 12 hours ago
Government wants to put up new agencies. The existing ones are having trouble functioning with no funds and people.
Business
fbfb
After 2GO, Dennis Uy to sell Phoenix Petroleum assets to pay debt
After 2GO, Dennis Uy to sell Phoenix Petroleum assets to pay debt
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Another company of the Davao tycoon is struggling amid the pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Coronavirus catches up on 'Injap' Sia's blockbuster IPO
Coronavirus catches up on 'Injap' Sia's blockbuster IPO
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
The Philippines' second REIT ended flat on its maiden listing day.
Business
fbfb
Dito's franchise renewal bill clears Senate hurdle
Dito's franchise renewal bill clears Senate hurdle
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
The fresh 25-year franchise will allow Dito to roll out its services unhampered.
Business
fbfb
Filipinos rethink overseas jobs as work from home becomes norm
Filipinos rethink overseas jobs as work from home becomes norm
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
Working from home are forcing Filipinos to ditch plans to go overseas for a job.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Money, fame and death
By Iris Gonzales | March 25, 2021 - 12:00am
There’s no lack of stories on death and dying these days.
Business
fbfb
‘Successful REIT listings show investor confidence in Philippines’
By Czeriza Valencia | March 25, 2021 - 12:00am
Successful listings of real estate investment trusts since last year indicate strong investor confidence in the country’s prospects of recovery from the pandemic-induced economic slump, according to Finance...
Business
fbfb
Hand-in-hand with government: From procurement to deployment
By Joey Concepcion | March 25, 2021 - 12:00am
Certain misinformation was circulated online this week which caused some confusion with regards to the private sector’s access to vaccines.
Business
fbfb
Pinoys clog online shopping sites
By Louella Desiderio | March 25, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippines posted the second highest growth in online shopping site visits in Southeast Asia last year amid the pandemic, according to price aggregator iPrice Group.
Business
fbfb
Low interest rates to stay until mid-2022 – Citi
By Lawrence Agcaoili | March 25, 2021 - 12:00am
Global banking giant Citi said the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas would keep the low interest rate regime until the middle of next year as the resurgence of COVID-19 cases further delays the country’s recovery...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with