#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
After 2GO, Dennis Uy to sell Phoenix Petroleum assets to pay debt
Cash to be raised from these efforts will be used as part of Phoenix’s “financial management program,” including “debt management and funding activities.” No other information was released.
Angel Rivero, file

After 2GO, Dennis Uy to sell Phoenix Petroleum assets to pay debt

Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - March 23, 2021 - 6:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Dennis Uy-led Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. is on a hunt for companies willing to buy some or rent some of its assets to raise funds for debt falling due.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Tuesday, the country’s largest independent oil firm said its board had approved plans to “transfer, sale, mortgage” or dispose “certain corporate properties, assets and investments” to willing companies.

Apart from a general condition that any sale or disposal would be backed by “acceptable terms,” no information has been provided as to what assets or investments would be first out in case some entities come forward.

In turn, cash to be raised from these efforts will be used as part of Phoenix’s “financial management program,” including “debt management and funding activities.” No other information was released.

Phoenix has yet to release its full 2020 earnings report, but from January to September last year, the company posted a net loss of P95.45 million, a reversal of previous year's P918.3 million profits. Financial results further showed that in 2019, three-quarters of its outstanding debt or P38.3 billion are due in the short-term. 

The announcement from the oil player came after an Inquirer report last month that said Uy, the Davao-based tycoon also behind the third telco player Dito Telecommunity Corp., was said open to selling all or part of Phoenix to an investor. There has been no development on that front to date.

While the pandemic has hurt businesses, the impact appears to have been more felt by Dennis Uy and his fast-growing business empire under President Rodrigo Duterte's administration. In early days of last year, Dito Telecommunity suffered a setback on its rollout plan, before catching up later on to its commercial rollout this month.

Last week, Uy sold his 31.73% stake in the 2GO group to Sy-led SM Investments Corp. for P6.6 billion. The logistics company has been in the red since 2017, failing to capitalize on the booming delivery sector amid the pandemic.

Shares at Phoenix traded at P11.50 apiece on Tuesday’s close, down 2.38% after announcing its unloading plan.

CHAIRMAN DENNIS UY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHOENIX PETROLEUM PHILIPPINES INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
RSA to build hospital in Laguna
By Danessa Rivera | March 23, 2021 - 12:00am
Tycoon Ramon Ang, president and COO of San Miguel Corp., plans to build a state-of-the-art hospital in Laguna.
Business
fbfb
Record COVID-19 cases not convincing economic planners to change tack
Record COVID-19 cases not convincing economic planners to change tack
By Prinz Magtulis | 2 days ago
Not even the Philippines’ record-breaking coronavirus cases can force President Rodrigo Duterte’s economic managers...
Business
fbfb
Dennis Uy open to selling other stakes in companies
Dennis Uy open to selling other stakes in companies
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy is open to selling stakes in his other companies if he receives an offer that is attractive...
Business
fbfb
Consuelo de bobo
By Boo Chanco | March 22, 2021 - 12:00am
Every day, we are setting a new record high in the number of new COVID-19 cases.
Business
fbfb
Strong peso seen to weaken to P50 vs. dollar next year
Strong peso seen to weaken to P50 vs. dollar next year
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
“Strong credit growth and an expected loose fiscal stance should see the peso trade weaker,” the Fitch unit ...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Government defends looser approach vs. record COVID-19 cases
Government defends looser approach vs. record COVID-19 cases
By Ramon Royandoyan | 6 hours ago
Job losses would have mounted, hunger worsened, while non-COVID-19 deaths would have also increased under lockdowns.
Business
fbfb
Chat platform Discord reported to be mulling sale
Chat platform Discord reported to be mulling sale
By Agence France-Presse | 9 hours ago
The app has become popular during the pandemic when lockdowns forced people indoors.
Business
fbfb
Peso may weaken as virus spreads
Peso may weaken as virus spreads
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
The peso may weaken against the dollar over the next two years as the Philippines continues to struggle in containing the...
Business
fbfb
FFCCCII warns new restrictions to push back economic recovery
FFCCCII warns new restrictions to push back economic recovery
By Louella Desiderio | 20 hours ago
New restrictions imposed by the government to stem rising COVID-19 cases are expected to delay the country’s economic...
Business
fbfb
Emerging countries urged to spend more to shore up economies
Emerging countries urged to spend more to shore up economies
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 20 hours ago
Emerging economies in Asia like the Philippines should continue to strengthen their fiscal response to ensure economic recovery...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with