#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Government defends looser approach vs. record COVID-19 cases
Fewer motorists are seen plying the stretch of EDSA in Quezon City as the stricter implementation of the general community quarantine status of Metro Manila and nearby provinces takes effect on Monday midnight, March 22, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Government defends looser approach vs. record COVID-19 cases

Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - March 23, 2021 - 1:50pm

MANILA, Philippines —The Duterte administration went on the defensive on Tuesday and said that the decision to reopen the economy is not to blame for the current surge in COVID-19 cases.

“I do not think it is the main reason or the reason why the cases went up in March,” Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said in a briefing.

Instead, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, he himself was infected with COVID-19, said more infectious variants now widely spread in the capital region are the main culprits for record COVID-19 cases in three of the past 4 days. These variants started entering in January when the government rejected calls for border controls.

“We are data-driven. We are science-driven,” Roque said in the same briefing.

Chua and Roque’s tandem tried to justify the government’s strategy on allowing most of Mega Manila to operate while keeping them, and COVID-19, contained in those areas through checkpoints. Chua said it was a necessary “balancing act” to protect livelihoods and avoid job losses that over the past year triggered massive hunger.

The approach seemed sensible, at least based on the National Economic and Development Authority’s assessment. Under this, a return to tighter modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) would have saved an estimated 266,194 COVID-19 cases from materializing but result into 58,000 more Metro Manila residents going hungry.

A total of 4,738 new coronavirus deaths would have been prevented as well, but 128,500 more people would have gone jobless on top of the 4 million people nationwide found unemployed as of January. Income losses would have also increased to P2.1 billion a day.

An MECQ or a tighter version of that would have also prevented 11,626 COVID-19 cases from turning severe or critical, but deaths from other diseases would have also spiked to 78,599.

These estimated figures, Chua said, that led the pandemic task force to calibrate their response— one that involved managing COVID-19, while ensuring that most people get to do their jobs unhampered. “We also have much higher deaths due to non-Covid because many can’t afford treatment…We also have to look after their welfare,” he said.

Without jobs during a lockdown, observers said government can always provide cash assistance. But Roque said that while "government can always find a money..., ayuda (assistance) will always not be enough." "It's only a stop-gap measure," Roque said. Chua has rejected another P400-billion stimulus measure pending at the Lower House meant for this purpose, saying some funds from previous Bayanihan laws are yet to be distributed.   

But whether or not a more controlled approach to fresh infections would work remain to be seen. Roque himself refused to answer whether the more stringent general community quarantine in Mega Manila can be extended, without essentially ruling it out. “Let’s see first what will happen,” he said.

The surge has inevitably overshadowed issues on vaccination which is unfolding slowly than initially anticipated because Philippine procurement was terribly snail-paced than other countries. So far, 1.12 million vaccines had been deployed, representing 98% of the donated vaccines currently used. Yet only 24.06% of around 1 million health workers have received at least one shot.

Carlito Galvez, vaccine czar, maintained that come second quarter mass vaccination would proceed as planned, while the goal to immunize 70 million people by yearend remains.

NATIONAL ECONOMIC AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY AND THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
RSA to build hospital in Laguna
By Danessa Rivera | March 23, 2021 - 12:00am
Tycoon Ramon Ang, president and COO of San Miguel Corp., plans to build a state-of-the-art hospital in Laguna.
Business
fbfb
Dennis Uy open to selling other stakes in companies
Dennis Uy open to selling other stakes in companies
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy is open to selling stakes in his other companies if he receives an offer that is attractive...
Business
fbfb
Consuelo de bobo
By Boo Chanco | March 22, 2021 - 12:00am
Every day, we are setting a new record high in the number of new COVID-19 cases.
Business
fbfb
Record COVID-19 cases not convincing economic planners to change tack
Record COVID-19 cases not convincing economic planners to change tack
By Prinz Magtulis | 2 days ago
Not even the Philippines’ record-breaking coronavirus cases can force President Rodrigo Duterte’s economic managers...
Business
fbfb
AVID auto sales down 15% in February
AVID auto sales down 15% in February
By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
Sales of the country’s group of vehicle importers dipped 15 percent in February from a year ago on weak demand for passenger...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Scope of monetary easing limited
Scope of monetary easing limited
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
The scope of further monetary easing by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is limited at this stage amid the alarming surge in...
Business
fbfb
PSEi tumbles on renewed lockdown woes
PSEi tumbles on renewed lockdown woes
By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
The stock market opened the week on a sour note, with new quarantine restrictions put in place by authorities.
Business
fbfb
RCBC raises P17.8 billion via ASEAN sustainability bonds
RCBC raises P17.8 billion via ASEAN sustainability bonds
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
Yuchengco-led Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. raised P17.87 billion as it returned to the domestic debt market through the...
Business
fbfb
NextPay gets funding from US-based start-up accelerator
By Richmond Mercurio | March 23, 2021 - 12:00am
Local fintech startup NextPay has secured a $125,000 funding from Silicon Valley-based startup accelerator Y Combinator to expand its services further and help financially underserved businesses in the country.
Business
fbfb
SMIC starts tender offer for 2GO shares
By Iris Gonzales | March 23, 2021 - 12:00am
SM Investments Corp., the holding company of the Sy Group, has commenced a tender offer for the common shares of 2GO Group Inc. at P8.50 per share.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with