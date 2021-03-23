Amber Kinetics introduces flywheel energy storage systems in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — In today’s changing world where innovation and sustainability are keys to progress, companies and utilities in the energy industry are looking for solutions to bridge the long-existing gap between traditional energy generation, renewable energy generation, and energy storage systems. One company that seeks to meet this challenge is Amber Kinetics as it brings to the Philippines the world’s first and only long-duration flywheel energy storage system.

Flywheel technology is an innovation that efficiently stores kinetic energy by a spinning steel rotor enclosed in a vacuum container. Amber Kinetics achieved a breakthrough with their technology by extending the duration and efficiency of flywheels from minutes to hours, thus resulting in safe, economical, and reliable energy storage. Their flywheels feature an energy capacity of 32 kWh and can be scaled up to tens or even hundreds of megawatts.

Amber Kinetics is an Energy Storage Company originating from Silicon Valley in California, USA. Since its founding in 2009, its pioneers — Dr. Seth Sanders and Ed Chiao — worked together toward their shared vision of creating a clean and sustainable energy future.

Following the company’s successful trials of its technology in Lhasa Tibet, Hawaii, Taiwan and the USA, Amber Kinetics made its way to the Philippines in 2018 when the company established its manufacturing facility in Santo Tomas, Batangas. The company then expanded its presence in the country with its local partnership with De La Salle University (DLSU) in Laguna. Through this collaboration, DLSU Laguna becomes the first establishment in the Philippines to use the groundbreaking flywheel technology.

At present, the Philippines is home to Amber Kinetics’ manufacturing, testing, and final configuration sites. Having this site and service locally also trailblazes the demand for higher value-added industrial activities, promoting the Philippines as a strategic destination for leading-edge innovation and development.