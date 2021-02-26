PMFTC named as top employer for third year

MANILA, Philippines — PMFTC Inc. was recently recertified as a Top Employer in the Philippines for the third straight year and has been Equal-Salary certified since 2018 in recognition of the company’s excellence in people practices, ability to meet the needs of a modern workforce, and for promoting equal pay regardless of gender in the workplace.

PMFTC’s parent company, Philip Morris International (PMI), has been recognized for the past five years as a Global Top Employer and is Equal-Salary certified since 2019.

The Top Employer certification is awarded by the Top Employer Institute following a robust assessment conducted by the auditing company Grant Thornton of the company’s practices in a number of organizational areas, including compensation and employee benefits, career development, working conditions, and training and development.

The Equal-Salary certification is given by the Equal-Salary Foundation, in recognition of companies that provide equal compensation for men and women. The assessment process is carried out by the independent auditing firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

“Last year was a challenging year for all. Yet despite the hurdles, these two prestigious honors continue to validate our steadfast commitment to the principles of equity, integrity, diversity and inclusion. In 2020, we demonstrated that when we come together, we are resilient and focused on delivering the best for our people and our customers,” Andreea Chiriac, PMFTC’s People and Culture director, said.

As part of the certification processes, PMFTC was required to demonstrate to independent auditors its commitment to excellent HR processes, equity, diversity and inclusion through employee interviews, surveys, and documented evidence.

PMI employs approximately 71,000 people worldwide. The company is committed to delivering a smoke-free future by developing, scientifically substantiating, and responsibly commercializing non-combusted products that are less harmful than continued smoking, with the aim of completely replacing cigarettes as soon as possible.