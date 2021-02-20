#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
SEC releases draft IRR on FIST law
President Rodrigo Duterte approved the FIST measure on Feb. 16, which aims to help markets and industries cope with the financial pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Philstar.com/File

SEC releases draft IRR on FIST law

Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - February 20, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission has released the draft implementing rules and regulations of the newly enacted Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer (FIST) Act for public comments.

President Duterte approved the FIST measure on Feb. 16, which aims to help markets and industries cope with the financial pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the law, corporations will now be allowed to engage third parties to manage, operate, collect, and dispose of non-performing assets acquired from a financial institution.

A FIST corporation shall be organized as a stock corporation with a minimum authorized capital stock of P500 million, of which P125 million shall be subscribed and at least P31.25 million paid up.

Under the law, only the BSP, banks, pawnshops, non-stock savings and loan associations (NSSLAs), and non-bank credit card issuers and other credit-granting institutions supervised by the central bank; financing companies, lending companies, and accredited microfinance non-government organizations; investment houses; insurance companies; and select government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs) and government financial institutions (GFIs) may transfer their non performing assets to FIST companies.

According to the FIST Act, the assets shall have become non-performing on or before Dec. 31, 2022.

A FIST corporation may then issue investment unit instruments (IUIs) to any qualified buyer in the minimum amount of P10 million.

The approved plan shall include the investment policies of the FIST, features of the IUIs including specific amounts issued and or to be issued, rights of the holders of the IUIs, and methods for the liquidation and distribution of assets to the holders of IUIs, among others.

Under the draft IRR, the transfer and other related transactions involving eligible NPLs and ROPAs shall be exempt from the payment of certain taxes such as the documentary stamp tax, capital gains tax, creditable withholding income taxes and value-added tax, subject to applicable revenue regulations.

To encourage the infusion of capital and financial assistance by the FIST for the purpose of rehabilitating the borrower’s business, the draft IRR also exempts FISTs from the income tax on net interest income arising from new loans in excess of existing loans, among others, the SEC said.

FIST
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines has two virus mutations, no vaccine, but will reopen further
Philippines has two virus mutations, no vaccine, but will reopen further
By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
Not even two new mutations of the coronavirus can stop the Philippines from scaling down more restrictions next month.
Business
fbfb
Meralco customers to get P13.9 billion in refunds
Meralco customers to get P13.9 billion in refunds
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
The power distributor itself petitioned for the refund, and is ready to enforce it.
Business
fbfb
26 new mining projects ready to break ground
26 new mining projects ready to break ground
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
At least 26 new mining projects will start development this year even as several stumbling blocks have yet to be resolve...
Business
fbfb
House lawmakers struggle to find fault in Lopez loan with DBP
House lawmakers struggle to find fault in Lopez loan with DBP
By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
House lawmakers struggled their way back to finding fault after hitting a stonewall in the hearing.
Business
fbfb
Inflation-hit workers rather tighten belts than risk lay off with wage hike
Inflation-hit workers rather tighten belts than risk lay off with wage hike
By Xave Gregorio | 16 hours ago
A spike in inflation would typically prompt Filipino workers to call for a wage hike. But not this year.
Business
fbfb
Latest
BSP closely monitoring virtual currency trades
BSP closely monitoring virtual currency trades
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinasis closely monitoring virtual currency exchanges amid rising complaint
Business
fbfb
WB: Women should lead in post-COVID-19 recovery stage
WB: Women should lead in post-COVID-19 recovery stage
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Global economies, particularly low and middle income such as the Philippines, should consider women as part of their central...
Business
fbfb
PSEi halts skid on plans to ease lockdown level
PSEi halts skid on plans to ease lockdown level
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The local stock index returned in the green yesterday as investors cheered moves to put Metro Manila on a more relaxed quarantine...
Business
fbfb
First catastrophe insurance facility rolls out this quarter
First catastrophe insurance facility rolls out this quarter
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
The Insurance Commission plans to roll out this quarter the first private sector-led catastrophe insurance facility in the...
Business
fbfb
Singapore-based space tech firm enters Philippines, ties up with Globe
Singapore-based space tech firm enters Philippines, ties up with Globe
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Singapore-based Transcelestial Technologies, a space technology firm specializing in high-speed internet, is bringing its...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with