Greenergy ventures into fintech service

Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - February 20, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Aleta Planet, a Singapore-based member of UnionPay International,  is eyeing Greenergy Holdings Inc. as its Philippine partner for the issuance of virtual cards as well as the provision of cross-border money remittance services.

Greenergy is the listed holding company of agri-entrepreneur Antonio Tiu.

Under the proposed collaboration, Aleta Planet will issue co-branded virtual UnionPay cards to individual clients through Greenergy and its affiliates. This, in turn, will enable ease of payment collection and a fully digital cross-border money remittance service to UnionPay accounts.

Greenergy, through the partnership, will be able to help Filipino consumers attain financial inclusion, especially the unbanked and underbanked sectors through the use of virtual accounts and cross border remittance services to its customers.

Other services under the planned partnership will include payment acceptance, domestic and cross-border B2B money transfers, e-commerce and white-labelling for financial institutions and corporations and co-branding programs to co-brand partners in relation to the financial technology services it provides.

Tiu said the partnership is part of the company’s “GreenVision 2030” as he hopes to maximize opportunities for business growth, enhance shareholder value and cater to the evolving needs of Filipino consumers especially during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tiu wants all his businesses to help address Filipinos’ need for agricultural products, fintech, clean energy, sustainable transit-oriented real estate development, green transportation and medical technology among others.

Aleta Planet is a direct acquirer and issuer of UnionPay International, offering cross-border, multi-currency transactions safely and securely.

As a member of UnionPay, Aleta Planet enables merchants to accept over 8.4 billion UnionPay cards issued globally.

Aleta Planet also issues  UnionPay commercial and retail cards.

Founded in 2014 in Singapore by a team of professionals with strong business and technology expertise within the banking and finance industry, Aleta Planet facilitates cross border payments to and from China. It specializes in end-to-end technology solutions for financial institutions and corporates.

