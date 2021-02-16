#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Government debts get cheaper, but also fall due earlier
Coupled with a heavier debt burden, National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said shorter maturities are expected, given that investors lending funds had been more reluctant on doing so for the long term due to financial uncertainties that came with the pandemic.
Bureau of the Treasury FB page

Government debts get cheaper, but also fall due earlier

Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - February 16, 2021 - 1:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Government debts are becoming cheaper, but more of them are fetching shorter payment terms, a scenario that can potentially divert more resources away from public projects toward larger interest payments.

Coupled with a heavier debt burden, National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said shorter maturities are expected, given that investors lending funds had been more reluctant on doing so for the long term due to financial uncertainties that came with the pandemic.

“Comparators (even rating peers) have similar maturities. Appetite remains on the front and intermediate curve,” De Leon said in a Viber message over the weekend.

Bureau of the Treasury data showed average residual maturity of state debt shortened to 7.57 years last year, the shortest since 2005. The shortening was triggered by a drastic narrowing of payment schedules for local liabilities to 5.45 years from 6.79 years in 2019 and 7.13 years in 2018.

Foreign debts, meanwhile, largely enjoyed stable payment terms at 12.14 years in 2019 and 2020, driven mainly by large sums of coronavirus aid from multilateral agencies like the World Bank and Asian Development Bank that tend to enjoy longer settlement periods. 

While the risk of default remains very low, given that the annual budget allots funds to debt payment, shorter maturities also means this allocation is only bound to increase, depriving meaningful public projects of resources to proceed. 

In fact, interest payments as a percentage of economic output have increased to 2.4% as of the third quarter of 2020, up from 1.9% for all of 2019 and 2% in 2018 and 2017, Treasury figures showed. Local debt represented 68.4% of all liabilities so them falling due at much earlier dates mean funds to settle them would have to be quickly set aside.

The good news is market interest rates have gone down to historic levels, helping offset the consequences of shorter maturities. As of last year, government debts were charged a weighted average interest rate of 4.17%, the lowest since at least 2008, the earliest record available. 

Broken down, local debts fetched an average interest of 4.67%, while that of foreign obligations were cheaper at 3.09%. 

That said, a deterioration in debt metrics had long been expected by economic managers who were forced to turn to more borrowing after tax receipts fell due to dismal economic activity, and amid rising pandemic needs that the government would have to fund one way or another. 

“(We are) optimizing on interest payment to create fiscal space for productive spending to stimulate economy,” De Leon said.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILSTARDATA PHL GOVERNMENT DEBT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Twin Oaks Place owner sued for lone broadband player in condo
Twin Oaks Place owner sued for lone broadband player in condo
By Ramon Royandoyan | 21 hours ago
This means the likes of Globe Telecom Inc. and PLDT Inc. are not permitted to install connections to Twin Oaks residents,...
Business
fbfb
Cavite starts search for new Sangley partner
Cavite starts search for new Sangley partner
By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
The provincial government of Cavite has kicked-off anew its search for a new partner for the Sangley Point International Airport...
Business
fbfb
PSE expects 7 new listings
PSE expects 7 new listings
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange sees at least seven companies going public this year despite lingering uncertainties brought...
Business
fbfb
Peso pierces through P47-level to a dollar, strongest since Sept. 2016
Peso pierces through P47-level to a dollar, strongest since Sept. 2016
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 20 hours ago
The local currency closed at 47.93 against the greenback, 11.5 centavos stronger than Thursday’s finish of 48.038. It...
Business
fbfb
AC Energy, partner secure financing for Australia solar farm
AC Energy, partner secure financing for Australia solar farm
By Danessa Rivera | 14 hours ago
AC Energy and Infrastructure Inc. and its partner have secured financing from three banks for their mega solar project in...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Jollibee partners with Yoshinoya to grow Japanese chain's local footprint
Jollibee partners with Yoshinoya to grow Japanese chain's local footprint
By Prinz Magtulis | 5 hours ago
The partnership’s goal is to open 50 new local stores “in the long term,” up from only three currently...
Business
fbfb
Remittances resilient, shrink just below 1%
Remittances resilient, shrink just below 1%
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
Remittances shrank by just less than one percent last year despite the displacement of close to half a million overseas Filipino...
Business
fbfb
ING sees strong Q2 GDP rebound
ING sees strong Q2 GDP rebound
14 hours ago
Dutch financial giant ING Bank said the Philippines is in for a strong bounceback with a double-digit growth in the second...
Business
fbfb
Peso strongest in 4 years as forex reserves ease
Peso strongest in 4 years as forex reserves ease
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
The peso yesterday pierced the 47 to $1 level to hit its strongest level in more than four years as the country’s foreign...
Business
fbfb
Index stays in the red on last-minute selling
Index stays in the red on last-minute selling
By Iris Gonzales | 14 hours ago
Stocks continued on a downtrend yesterday as investors remained cautious, opting to take profits from the market’s recent...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with