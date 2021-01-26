#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS

Aquaculture in dams, protected areas pushed

Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - January 26, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Allowing aquaculture to flourish in dams and certain protected areas is expected to boost food security and stabilize prices amid rising prices of pork and chicken.

In a virtual briefing, agricultural advocacy group Tugon Kabuhayan said the government should review current regulations for investors to secure long term permits to make use of dams for aquaculture.

Tugon Kabuhayan convenor Asis Perez said boosting aquaculture is important as this would serve as stabilizer of prices considering that about 66 percent of the total protein requirement of Filipinos comes from fish.

“Dams should be multipurpose, they have hydroelectric power and this can be used to grow fish. There are existing efforts from the private sector, but the governance system is too complex,” Perez said.

Bangus and tilapia are among the major aquaculture commodities. Galunggong, on the other hand, is part of the captured fisheries.

Latest price monitoring showed that the price of galunggong hovers from P200 to P280 per kilogram compared to tilapia and bangus, which are only priced from P120 to P170 a kilo.

Perez said aquaculture in dams and protected areas is a new idea and there are many interested private firms that are already submitting proposals to concerned agencies.

“But there are challenges we need to address. Some regulators have yet to see the potential of aquaculture as an anchor for food security. The government has to fully realize that so there can be openness to facilitate,” Perez said.

“Another stumbling block would be the fees. For one, a protected area would charge P65,000 per cage per year while in most areas, it’s just P12,000. That should be reconciled if we want to encourage investments in aquaculture,” he said.

Among the dams and bodies of water that are viable for aquaculture include the Pantabangan Dam in Nueva Ecija, San Roque Dam in Pangasinan, Lake Mainit on the border of Surigao del Norte and Agusan del Sur, Lake Danao in Leyte, and Saranggani Bay among others.

However, the process is going to be tedious as these fall under the jurisdiction of several parties including the National Irrigation Administration, Protected Area Management Board, local government units and the power companies.

“There are several policy approaches and concerns for biodiversity. We have to justify why they should allow and how to enforce the right regulations to have the proper investments,” Perez said.

AQUACULTURE DAMS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jollibee to open new PHO24 stores starting this year
Jollibee to open new PHO24 stores starting this year
8 hours ago
Not even the lingering coronavirus pandemic can stop Jollibee Foods Corp. from expanding its Vietnamese pho chain b...
Business
fbfb
Yanson son retains control of Philippines biggest bus company
Yanson son retains control of Philippines biggest bus company
2 days ago
Leo Rey Yanson, the youngest son of Yanson matriarch Olivia Yanson, has regained full control of the Bacolod City-based Yanson...
Business
fbfb
MVP: Too early for expanded ABS-CBN, TV5 partnership
MVP: Too early for expanded ABS-CBN, TV5 partnership
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Viewers expecting to see more of their favorite ABS-CBN shows airing on TV5 following the two networks’ recent collaboration...
Business
fbfb
Price freeze eyed to tame inflation despite failing to do so last time
Price freeze eyed to tame inflation despite failing to do so last time
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 10 hours ago
The Duterte administration is planning to put new price caps this month in a bid to arrest rising inflation, something it...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Credit card delinquencies seen increasing
Credit card delinquencies seen increasing
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The delinquency rate of credit card issuers is expected to increase further due primarily to the loss of income and unforeseen...
Business
fbfb
T-bills fetch lower rates
T-bills fetch lower rates
By Mary Grace Padin | 2 hours ago
Short-term government securities yesterday fetched lower rates across the board as investors swarmed the Bureau of the Treasury...
Business
fbfb
PSEi climbs on strong regional markets
PSEi climbs on strong regional markets
By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
The local stock market managed to climb yesterday after last week’s bloodbath on strong regional markets.
Business
fbfb
AC Energy takes over SPCLC
AC Energy takes over SPCLC
By Danessa Rivera | 2 hours ago
AC Energy Corp., formerly AC Energy Philippines Inc., has partnered with Solar Philippines by taking over the latter’s...
Business
fbfb
BSP approves equity infusion by PNB into holding firm
BSP approves equity infusion by PNB into holding firm
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has given Lucio Tan-led Philippine National Bank the green light to infuse additional equity...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with