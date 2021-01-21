#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Unfazed, BSP maintains inflation will ease on its own
“I would not say that inflation would be an overriding concern at this point. The uptick that we are seeing is emanating from temporary supply side considerations,” central bank Deputy Governor Francisco Dakila Jr. said in an online briefing on Thursday.
STAR/File

Unfazed, BSP maintains inflation will ease on its own

Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - January 21, 2021 - 8:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Monetary authorities allayed fears inflation is bound to get out of hand in the coming months, continuing to expect expensive food prices to moderate on their own and requiring no pullback of massive liquidity injected to a weakening economy.

“I would not say that inflation would be an overriding concern at this point. The uptick that we are seeing is emanating from temporary supply side considerations,” central bank Deputy Governor Francisco Dakila Jr. said in an online briefing on Thursday.

“That really is the basis for saying that we have ample room to keep the overall stance of monetary policy accommodative,” he said.

In fact, Dakila said the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) even sees a “downside risk” to consumer prices, suggesting that its 3.2% average forecast for the year may in fact end up lower by yearend.

Dakila’s stance echoed BSP’s position since November that qualified rising food prices, particularly of vegetables and meat, as “transitory” and therefore no longer need to be addressed by withdrawing some of the P2 trillion in cash released to the financial system last year.

As it is, BSP Director Zeno Ronald Abenoja said monetary policy, or the control of flow of money in the economy, would not help in resolving “supply shocks,” which in this case, emanate from low vegetable harvests due to crop damage and the African swine flu that hit hogs. 

Indeed, the ball is on the government’s court, and the Duterte administration had moved swiftly to allow more pork imports to partly bridge the gap of 4 million metric tons in pork supply, as well as instructing provinces left unscathed by typhoons to deliver harvests to Metro Manila. A Senate investigation on rising prices is also being eyed. 

But as much as BSP’s primary mission is to keep prices stable, withdrawing money released through rate and reserve cuts last year, while demand is weak and the economy is sputtering back to grow, would not be the way to go. Dakila emphasized that “when the recovery starts, then the liquidity…will be there and we expect that this is going to be absorbed by the economy.”

It was a signal that any reversal from 200 basis-point cut in reserves and rates last year would not happen any soon. But Dakila also added that the impact of last year’s typhoon damage to crops, and therefore supply, may continue to trickle down as inflation above 3% during the entire first half.

BSP targets inflation between 2-4% this year. Last year, consumer prices rose an average 2.5% year-on-year.

“But later on, inflation could drop below the midpoint of the target at the last half of the year driven this time by base effects,” he explained. This is expected to persist until 2022, when inflation is seen averaging 2.9% on-year.

Still pays to watch out

That said, inflation is still ticking up and BSP officials, while already noticing an uptrend last November, still delivered a final rate cut supposedly to support the economy. BSP officials said that last easing, which added money to the system, was unlikely to have contributed to elevated prices now.

“It would have happened whether or not we made the policy adjustment,” Dakila said. 

BSP Director Dennis Lapid agreed. “The BSP took the approach of most central bank in view of ongoing pandemic. I think that is part of all whatever it takes approach that was adopted by most central banks,” he said in the same briefing.

But for Cielito Habito, economist at Ateneo de Manila University, it still pays for the central bank “to keep its eye on the ball” so that inflation would not risk hampering pandemic recovery, similar with delays in vaccine rollout.

Ateneo projects inflation to be somewhere between 3-4% this year, while gross domestic product is projected to inch up 2.9% for 2021.

“Money supply is at record high and ironically, as we return to normal activities and the velocity of money normalizes, the more inflationary our high money supply would be,” Habito said in a separate briefing.

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS ( NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINES INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BPI sets merger with thrift arm to create 3rd largest bank
BPI sets merger with thrift arm to create 3rd largest bank
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands will merge with its thrift bank unit in a bid to enhance its services.
Business
fbfb
Megawide stresses financial prowess as rumors losing NAIA rehab swirl
Megawide stresses financial prowess as rumors losing NAIA rehab swirl
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Edgar Saavedra also said that the conglomerate had actually reached out to banks for possible funding, “and most of...
Business
fbfb
Ayala Group to consolidate banking units
Ayala Group to consolidate banking units
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
The Ayala Group is merging the 169-year old Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and its thrift bank subsidiary BPI Family...
Business
fbfb
Ayala's The 30th sale proceeds to go to new malls, offices
Ayala's The 30th sale proceeds to go to new malls, offices
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 days ago
Ayala Land Inc. has set its sights on more property buyouts after raising funds through the sale of one of its malls.
Business
fbfb
Shangri-La temporarily shuts biggest local hotel in Makati
Shangri-La temporarily shuts biggest local hotel in Makati
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 day ago
There is no schedule yet as to when Makati Shangri-La will reopen, but the management will “closely monitor global developments”...
Business
fbfb
Latest
S&P warns of deterioration in banks&rsquo; asset quality
S&P warns of deterioration in banks’ asset quality
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
The significant real estate exposure of Philippine banks may drive asset-quality deterioration further amid the uncertainties...
Business
fbfb
Tourism businesses seek delay in local taxes
Tourism businesses seek delay in local taxes
By Catherine Talavera | 20 hours ago
Tourism stakeholders are requesting for the deferment of the payment of local business taxes this year given the severe impact...
Business
fbfb
Fitch unit bullish on Philippine construction sector
Fitch unit bullish on Philippine construction sector
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
The Philippine construction industry is expected to enjoy double-digit growth this year as revived infrastructure projects...
Business
fbfb
Selling pressure sends index down for 4th straight day
Selling pressure sends index down for 4th straight day
By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
Local share prices fell for the fourth straight day yesterday as investors remained cautious and jittery over the COVID-19...
Business
fbfb
Raise high the barricades*
By Iris Gonzales | January 21, 2021 - 12:00am
Dementors are dark, soulless creatures, said to be the foulest beings on earth.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with