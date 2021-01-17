KFC cuts carbon footprint with e-bikes for deliveries

MANILA, Philippines — Quick-service restaurant chain KFC has moved to further reduce the company’s carbon footprint with the rollout of its pioneering electric bike fleet for food delivery in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Several units of the eco-friendly e-bikes have been deployed last year, with 72 more set to be dispatched to service KFC stores in Metro Manila and its peripheries.

“This is a trailblazing initiative for KFC and reflects our continuing pursuit for more ways to contribute to the global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and address climate change,” KFC Philippines chief operations officer Jojo Marcelo said.

Electric vehicles have three times less carbon footprint than conventional vehicles in their entire lifecycle, or from production to distribution, use, and disposal, studies have shown. They do not produce direct emissions, thus, helping improve air quality in urban settings.

KFC’s e-bikes, supplied by one of the world’s top makers of electric vehicles, also do not contribute to noise pollution like the ordinary motorcycles being used in food delivery today.

“The e-bike fleet is part of KFC’s response to the clamor for the private sector to escalate the green movement, which gives primary consideration to the environment in all aspects of the business, from production to consumption. It is also our way of addressing the growing need for sustainable food delivery service in this new normal when mobility is restricted and people are staying indoors even while working or studying,” Marcelo said.

KFC’s e-bikes are also lighter and easier to navigate than conventional motorcycles, without compromising efficiency and on-time delivery of “finger lickin’ good chicken and gravy, well-loved fixins, tasty new pasta, and rice bowl creations.”

KFC now prides itself as the first quick-service restaurant in the country to utilize e-bikes for eco-friendly delivery, which can be accessed via its website www.kfc.com.ph, the KFC Philippines mobile app, and delivery service number 02-888-7-8888. It currently has over 300 branches nationwide. KFC also recently opened the business for sub-franchising, allowing entrepreneurs throughout the country to join the fast-growing QSR chain.