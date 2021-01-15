#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Foreign reserves soar to all-time high in 2020
Gross international reserves amounted to $109.8 billion as of end-December last year, up 4.77% on a month-on-month basis, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported.
STAR/ File

Foreign reserves soar to all-time high in 2020

(Philstar.com) - January 15, 2021 - 5:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country's foreign reserves hit an all-time high in 2020 on the back of ballooning external debt while domestic demand that used to drive dollar outflows remained weak amid a pandemic-induced recession.

Gross international reserves amounted to $109.8 billion as of end-December last year, up 4.77% on a month-on-month basis, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported Friday.

The full-year tally was the highest on record for the Philippines and exceeded the BSP's forecast of $105 billion for 2020, data showed. 

Foreign reserves are composed of the most-traded currencies such as Japanese yen, US dollar and the euro, as well as gold, investments of the BSP overseas, and contributions to the International Monetary Fund.

Last year's hefty reserves, considered as buffer funds against external shocks, were enough to pay for 11.7 months' worth of the country's import needs, well above the global standard of 6 months cover.

The pile was also equivalent to 9.6 times the country’s short-term external debt based on original maturity and 5.5 times based on residual maturity.

According to the central bank, proceeds from the government's global bonds sale last month gave reserves a last-minute push. Buffer funds also got a lift from BSP's earnings from its foreign exchange operations as well as "revaluation gains" of its gold holdings.

However, these inflows were partly offset by the government's payments of its foreign debts.

Rising reserves, while giving Philippines economic protection, also signals that the broader economy would remain subdued for the time being as the health crisis drags on. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY PHILIPPINE GROSS INTERNATIONAL RESERVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BSP probes EastWest deposits taken by missing staff
BSP probes EastWest deposits taken by missing staff
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 19 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Thursday it is now investigating reports about missing deposit funds of some clients...
Business
fbfb
Tango...not chacha!
By Boo Chanco | January 15, 2021 - 12:00am
I saw a meme on social media that captures the right reaction to congressional moves to open Charter change debates now.
Business
fbfb
MVP rallies business community to support livelihood, agriculture ventures
MVP rallies business community to support livelihood, agriculture ventures
18 hours ago
Philippine Business for Social Progress chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan is calling on the business community to address the...
Business
fbfb
'Opening' seen to ease quarantine despite COVID-19 variant arrival
'Opening' seen to ease quarantine despite COVID-19 variant arrival
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
“Given the experience of other countries, I think there’s an opening,” Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary...
Business
fbfb
EDC starts P1.3 billion expansion of BacMan geothermal plant
By Danessa Rivera | January 15, 2021 - 12:00am
Lopez-led Energy Development Corp. has kicked off the construction of the P1.3-billion expansion of the Bacon-Manito geothermal power plant.
Business
fbfb
Latest
BSP ready to lend additional P280 billion to national government
BSP ready to lend additional P280 billion to national government
By Mary Grace Padin | 18 hours ago
The government can still borrow an additional P280 billion from monetary authorities to augment its war chest against the...
Business
fbfb
Index returns to green on US stimulus package
Index returns to green on US stimulus package
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
The local stock market returned to positive territory, leading modest gains among Asian bourses yesterday, as investors focused...
Business
fbfb
Money supply growth slows anew
Money supply growth slows anew
By Mary Grace Padin | 18 hours ago
The growth in the country’s money supply continued to ease for the sixth consecutive month in November 2020 as credit...
Business
fbfb
Auto sales skid 41% last year
Auto sales skid 41% last year
By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
Local vehicle assemblers ended the year with a 40 percent drop in sales as the pandemic affected demand for both passenger...
Business
fbfb
Ecozone investments decline 19% in 2020
By Louella Desiderio | January 15, 2021 - 12:00am
Investments for projects approved by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority went down by nearly a fifth last year amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with