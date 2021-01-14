#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Third year of decline pulls down PEZA investments to 14-year low
Investment pledges in the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) amounted to P95.03 billion for the entire 2020, down 19.2% year-on-year and the lowest since 2006.
STAR/ File

Third year of decline pulls down PEZA investments to 14-year low

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - January 14, 2021 - 1:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Risk aversion last year reached even the country’s largest economic zone operator where tax perks are offered in exchange for placements, a direct consequence of coronavirus uncertainties.

Investment pledges at the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) sank 19.2% year-on-year to P95.03 billion, the lowest since 2006 when prospective placements amounted to P83.7 billion. Investments were funneled to 326 projects. 

The drop in PEZA placements last year had been expected, as counterpart metrics of investments from the stock exchange to the broader foreign direct investments were likewise on a downtrend because of the health crisis. That said, placements still fell below the P100 billion projected by PEZA Director-General Charito Plaza late 2020.

In a statement on Thursday, Plaza was unperturbed and chose to be optimistic of 2021. “We remain committed and steadfast to attract investments, generate exports, and create employment for our country and the Filipino people,” she said.

But this year is bound to be equally challenging for PEZA. Apart from the pandemic, the ecozone is bracing for the enactment of the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) bill that would reduce tax incentives it offers in exchange for the instant lowering of corporate tax rate to 25% for large firms.

Plaza has consistently opposed CREATE, even under previous names TRAIN 2, TRABAHO and CITIRA, over fears fewer incentives would drive away investments. But economic managers insisted the measure is needed as stimulus for the battered economy, counting on lower taxes to generate savings for firms which may use them to finance hiring and expansion.

Indeed, the full impact of CREATE on business remains to be seen as it undertakes fine tuning from contingents of the Lower House and the Senate. Yet the uncertainty that the bill brings for the past few years had already prompted some PEZA investments to flee. 

Data showed that last year was the third straight year of decline in pledges, following a 41% slump in 2018 and 16% drop in 2019.

Despite this, the Financial Executives of the Philippines, an industry group, said Tuesday several business groups support CREATE’s passage, while Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua touted the need to enact the bill urgently.

For now, despite last year’s overall decline, Plaza touted some small gains. For instance, the manufacturing industry inside PEZA attracted P34.44 billion of the total investments, up 13.4% year-on-year.

This far offset a 0.93% decline in the big business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, which generated P17.41 billion. By the number of projects, 217 were registered for manufacturing, while 109 went to BPOs. 

By location, majority of PEZA pledges came from the US, Spain, China, South Korea, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan.

PEZA had 531 ecozones in the archipelago as of 2018 and last year, the operator said the bulk of investment pledges were made in Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Davao Region, and Soccsksargen. 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS THE PHILIPPINE ECONOMIC ZONE AUTHORITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What are this year’s stock market darlings?
By Iris Gonzales | January 14, 2021 - 12:00am
Markets are like women, billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, India’s 39th richest man, once said. “Always commanding, mysterious, unpredictable, and volatile.”
Business
fbfb
Index falls anew on concerns over vaccine rollout
Index falls anew on concerns over vaccine rollout
By Iris Gonzales | 14 hours ago
The local stock market pared its losses, but stayed in negative territory yesterday as concerns over the slow rollout of the...
Business
fbfb
M2DC to acquire Basic Energy
By Danessa Rivera | January 14, 2021 - 12:00am
Real estate firm Map 2000 Development Corp. is expanding into the energy sector by acquiring 67.83 percent of Basic Energy Corp. for P2.8 billion.
Business
fbfb
Funding problem
By Boo Chanco | January 13, 2021 - 12:00am
The national government is facing a funding problem to comply with the order of the Supreme Court to increase the IRA received by LGUs.
Business
fbfb
Deficit to GDP reaches 7.5% in 2020
Deficit to GDP reaches 7.5% in 2020
By Mary Grace Padin | 14 hours ago
The country’s fiscal deficit ballooned to 7.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2020, but settled slightly lower...
Business
fbfb
Latest
PLDT strengthens safeguard vs online child exploitation
PLDT strengthens safeguard vs online child exploitation
By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
The PLDT Group is beefing up safeguards against online child exploitation through new technologies and membership in an international...
Business
fbfb
Lower rice imports seen this year
Lower rice imports seen this year
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
The Philippines will see a reduction in its rice imports this year amid higher local production and as global market prices...
Business
fbfb
A wave that will bring hope
By Joey Concepcion | January 14, 2021 - 12:00am
From the success of the first part of the “A Dose of Hope” project, which secured 2.6 million doses of vaccine for the country, I am glad that AstraZeneca gave us another batch under the same tripartite...
Business
fbfb
Villar denies endorsing cryptocurrency program
Villar denies endorsing cryptocurrency program
By Iris Gonzales | 14 hours ago
Tycoon Manuel B. Villar has denied endorsing any cryptocurrency program as his name continues to be dragged.
Business
fbfb
Mitsubishi vehicle sales up 30%
By Louella Desiderio | January 14, 2021 - 12:00am
Sales of Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. went up 30 percent in December from the previous month, but were down on a year-on-year basis.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with