Galvanized coils, sheets now covered by DTI’s mandatory certification scheme
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - January 10, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has added hot-dip metallic-coated and pre-painted galvanized coils and sheets as products covered by the mandatory certification scheme.

In a statement, the DTI said it issued Department Administrative Order (DAO) 20-10 last Dec.28 to provide the new technical regulation for such products.

The new regulation covers hot-dip metallic-coated steel coils and sheets and pre-painted galvanized steel coils and sheets intended for roofing and general applications.

With the products now covered by the mandatory product certification scheme, both local and foreign manufacturers of such are required to secure the Philippine Standard (PS) safety certification mark license prior to selling, distribution or use of their products in the country.

Importers, meanwhile, would have to source such products from foreign manufacturers with valid PS licenses.

“All other hot-dip metallic-coated and pre-painted galvanized steel coils and sheets intended as raw materials for the manufacture of automotive products, appliances, furniture, and electrical and electronics and hot-rolled carbon steel strips for pipes and tubes are not covered by the technical regulation, but importers thereof are required to apply for certificate of exemption from the DTI - BPS (Bureau of Philippine Standards),” the DTI said.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said the new regulation would ensure steel products being sold in the country meet the quality requirements prescribed by the DTI - BPS.

The DTI issues the PS quality and/or safety certification mark license to either a local or foreign manufacturer whose factory and product have successfully complied with the requirements of the Philippine National Standard (PNS) ISO 9001 and the relevant product standard/s.

All products from manufacturers granted a PS license are required to bear the PS mark before entering the market.

Through the PS mark, consumers would know and be assured that the products have been certified by the DTI for meeting quality and safety standards.

“This new technical regulation will not only level the playing field for the iron and steel industry firms but will ultimately ensure the safety and protection of the consumers which is also one of top priorities of DTI and President  Duterte,” Lopez said.

