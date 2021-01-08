#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Cities, provinces to play bigger roles under Duterte's final budget
Work has started for the crafting of President Rodrigo Duterte’s final budget, an outlay he would turn over to his successor in the middle of next year and one that would continue bankrolling this year’s pandemic response programs.
STAR/Edd Gumban, file
Cities, provinces to play bigger roles under Duterte's final budget
Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - January 8, 2021 - 4:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — From mass housing to irrigation and construction of public hospitals, daunting responsibilities would start to get turned over to local government units by the Duterte administration starting next year. 

Work has started on President Rodrigo Duterte’s final budget, an outlay he would turn over to his successor in the middle of next year and one that would continue bankrolling this year’s pandemic response programs.

But a bigger change looms as the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) instructs national government agencies to devolve crucial functions to cities, municipalities and provinces in 2022, and therefore “refrain from including in their proposals funding” for these projects, the agency said in the 2022 budget call.

The instruction is consistent with the programmed implementation of the so-called “Mandanas ruling” next year. That 2018 Supreme Court ruling, named after petitioner and Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandnas, changed the formula at how the state should compute the national revenue share of local government units to include not only internal taxes, but also Customs duties. 

Following the high court order, DBM said LGUs will indeed receive a “substantial increase” in their so-called internal revenue allotments next year, but likewise hands them bigger obligations to fulfill to their constituencies. National agencies, in turn, are relegated to oversight functions as well as when needed, subsidizing poorer municipalities under the 5th and 6th classes based on income.

“The NGA (national government agencies) shall focus on policy and standards development of service delivery, provision of technical assistance, monitoring and performance assistance of LGUs,” National Budget Memorandum 138 released Friday said.

The shift will be “gradual” and therefore next year, some state agencies can still allocate money to some projects, Budget Undersecretary Laura Pascua said in a Viber message. Nevertheless, the responsibilities to be transferred can be formidable. Apart from mass housing and irrigation, building hospitals in communities will soon just be the tasked of provinces, not the Department of Health.

Medicine supplies in clinics will also now be taken care of by municipalities. Meanwhile, Budget Assistant Secretary Rolando Toledo said the DOH will focus resources in building specialty hospitals.

Local roads and bridges, which typically are pet projects of legislators that get funded through the budget, will now be solely administered by provinces and municipalities as well. So are provincial buildings, freedom parks and other similar facilities, as well as jails. Their maintenance will be taken care of by municipalities.

Smaller projects like building of tourism infrastructure as well traffic facilities like road signs and traffic lights will also now be delegated to provinces and cities. 

Beyond tangible items, the social welfare department will also be handing down to LGUs the obligation of providing assistance to rebel returnees, population management programs, and even relief operations.

“NGAs shall also treat LGUs as partners in development and consider cost-sharing arrangements in the implementation of devolved projects,” DBM said.

Under the revised medium-term plan released last December, the government is proposing P5.024 trillion as budget for next year, 11.5% up from this year’s level and equivalent to 22.2% of economic output.

GOVERNMENT BUDGET NOVEL CORONA VIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Philippines last to recover in Asia’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Philippines is likely to be the last country in Asia-Pacific to fully recover from the pandemic-induced recession, with...
Business
fbfb
Regulate online shopping
By Boo Chanco | January 8, 2021 - 12:00am
The pandemic lockdown did not convince me to do online shopping.
Business
fbfb
Meralco bills to go up in January
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
After back-to-back months of reductions, higher power bills will welcome consumers and businesses in areas serviced by Manila...
Business
fbfb
After delay, Dito says ready to be assessed for telco service
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
After months of delays due to coronavirus lockdowns, it's now all systems go for the "technical launch" of Dito Telecommunity...
Business
fbfb
‘Back to growth path in Q1’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
The economy may reverse the pandemic-induced recession as early as the first quarter followed by a stronger expansion over...
Business
fbfb
Latest
BSP deploys new bank rating system
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has deployed a more forward-looking compliance rating system in assessing banks and other...
Business
fbfb
Index climbs back as investors return to look for bargains
By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
The local stock market yesterday recovered from Wednesday’s bloodbath, ignoring the chaos in the US as supporters of...
Business
fbfb
SEC approves Philippines first crowdfunding platform
By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the country’s first crowdfunding platform, a joint venture between...
Business
fbfb
PSE sets launch of new sector classification in Q1
By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange, the operator of the local bourse, will launch its new sector classification system in the first...
Business
fbfb
More bidders for geothermal, hydro contracts seen this year
By Danessa Rivera | 17 hours ago
The Department of Energy expects more companies to bid for hydropower and geothermal contracts in the open and competitive...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with