ABS-CBN boosts digital presence
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - January 3, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN continues to bolster its digital presence following the non-renewal of its broadcast franchise last year.

The company has received its second Diamond Creator Award from YouTube, solidifying its position as the country’s leading content producer for both news and entertainment on digital.

ABS-CBN News bagged last November a diamond play button, which is given to creators that reached 10 million subscribers.

It hit the mark last August and now has 11 million subscribers and over 6.7 billion lifetime views on the video-sharing platform.

ABS-CBN News’ YouTube channel houses a variety of news and current affairs content from its different news programs and platforms.

ABS-CBN first became a YouTube diamond creator in 2018 for its ABS-CBN Entertainment channel, which now has 31.6 million subscribers with over 38.8 billion lifetime views.

According to the company, ABS-CBN Entertainment is the first YouTube channel in the country to hit 30 million subscribers, the second most subscribed YouTube channel in Southeast Asia, and the 10th most watched channel in the world as of last October.

ABS-CBN Entertainment offers new episodes of ABS-CBN shows, exclusive interviews, and original digital shows on the channel.

Following the shutdown of its broadcast operations due to the non-renewal of its legislative franchise, ABS-CBN started to offer more content online to reach viewers all over the world.

This was done through Kapamilya Online Live on Facebook and YouTube, its streaming service iWantTFC, and through partnerships with other digital companies.

ABS-CBN said its digital transformation began many years ago, enabling it to establish the biggest online presence among local media companies and a growing list of digital properties.

The company said it would continue to expand its digital presence to reach as many viewers as possible while producing content that gives entertainment, inspiration and relief.

ABS-CBN went off the air on May 5 last year in compliance with a cease and desist order issued by the National Telecommunications Commission following the expiration of the network’s franchise.

Last July 10, the House Committee on Legislative Franchises denied the network’s bid for a new franchise.

ABS-CBN
Philstar
