#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
dollars
The BOP is a summary of the economic transactions of a country with the rest of the world for a specific period. A surplus arises when more funds entered the country against those that left while a deficit is incurred when outflows exceed inflows.
Pixabay, file
More dollars in, fewer dollars out as Nov. surplus shows weak demand
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - December 28, 2020 - 5:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — More dollars continued to enter the Philippines in November against those the left, as domestic demand that typically drive outflows is yet to find its groove back from the pandemic-induced recession.

The country’s overall balance of payments (BOP) position sustained a surplus for the tenth straight month in November to $1.47 billion, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported Monday.

BOP shows a summary of all economic transactions of the economy with the rest of the world, which includes exports, imports, investments and in the case of the Philippines, remittances from migrant workers, among others.

That BOP is in a surplus meant more foreign funds were funneled into the country than those that went out for various reasons like payment of debts or imports. In November, BSP said the central bank’s own investments abroad delivered returns that supported BOP, only partly offset by the government’s foreign debt payments.

Economic officials, including BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno, have tried to paint a widening BOP surplus as good news since it gives the economy more dollars that in turn, accumulates in the foreign reserves and give the peso strength.

As of end-November, gross international reserves amounted to an all-time high of $104.82 billion. Meanwhile, the peso is bound to close the year stronger by around 5% against the US dollar on its last trading day on Tuesday. 

But a BOP surplus is also an indicator that things at home are not getting better as fast as expected. Imports have been on a decline for 18 straight months since May 2019, indicating that traders do not see demand at home to ship in goods. BSP recognized this.

“The current BOP surplus was supported mainly by higher net foreign borrowings by the NG (national government) and lower merchandise trade deficit…,” the central bank said. 

Sought for comment, Jonathan Ravelas, chief market strategist at BDO Unibank Inc., said economic recovery is turning out to be gradual than originally expected, dampening imports. “There is already some demand pick-up. It’s starting. Hopefully this gets sustained,” he said in a phone interview.

On the other hand, Ravelas estimated government to have borrowed $19 billion offshore this year, proceeds from which added to the dollar inflows. Local companies also raised $8 billion in debt, he said, compensating revenue losses from months of shutdown and further boosting dollar entry.

From January to November, BSP data showed BOP dollar surplus widened to $11.79 billion, nearly double last year’s $6.27 billion. 

With only a month left in 2020, the Philippines is close to hitting the BSP’s revised full-year forecast of a $12.8-billion surplus in BOP. Already, the year-to-date BOP is running at its highest level since $15.24 billion was recorded for the entire 2010.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY PHILIPPINES BALANCE OF PAYMENTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
They should commute!
By Boo Chanco | December 28, 2020 - 12:00am
Edison Bong Nebrija of MMDA posted this on Twitter last week: “As I was passing the busway last night at around 10 p.m., I passed a bus overloaded with passengers. I radioed the base to apprehend the said bus....
Business
fbfb
2020: 'The most bizarre year ever'
By Wilson Sy | December 28, 2020 - 12:00am
To say that 2020 is a strange and difficult year is an understatement.
Business
fbfb
The cracks that COVID-19 exposed
By Iris Gonzales | December 28, 2020 - 12:00am
The COVID-19 health catastrophe has exposed even the smallest cracks in us and everything around us – our physical and mental health, our relationships, our companies, our homes – testing everything to...
Business
fbfb
Soft goods exports may fall short of target
18 hours ago
The country’s soft goods exports are seen to fall short of the initial estimate for the year due to cancellation of...
Business
fbfb
Index seen to keep upward trend
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
Share prices are expected to continue their upward trend, with the next resistance levels for the Philippine Stock Exchange...
Business
fbfb
Latest
SEC revokes Super Cash Lending's license
1 hour ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday said they revoked the license of lending firm Super Cash Lending Corp....
Business
fbfb
Trump, under pressure, signs $900 billion COVID relief bill
By Jerome Cartillier | 8 hours ago
After delaying for nearly a week and under pressure from all sides, US President Donald Trump finally signed a massive $900...
Business
fbfb
Philippines shows signs of recovery – DOF
By Mary Grace Padin | 18 hours ago
The government should continue the calibrated easing of lockdown measures to further spur the recovery of the trade sector...
Business
fbfb
Companies hopeful of economic recovery in 2021
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
To say that 2020 is a difficult year is an understatement. Tycoons, presidents and boards of listed companies were jolted...
Business
fbfb
Remittances to fuel private consumption in 2021
18 hours ago
Remittances from overseas Filipino workers are expected to accelerate next year, fueling a private consumption-led economic...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with