New player wants to cash in on digital payments platform
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - December 23, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — New Filipino digital marketplace VeMoBro is ready to go head-to-head with large e-commerce players as it aims to be the preferred platform for buyers and sellers in the country and help businesses recover from the pandemic.

“What many e-commerce companies lack today is compassion, and VeMoBro is here to bring that to our sellers and customers. We know we’re up against e-commerce giants, but what we can offer is unique because we’re 100 percent Filipino-made,” VeMoBro founder and chief executive officer Vergil Bargola said in a statement.

Launched just this month, VeMoBro wants to be the go-to online platform for both merchants and consumers in the Philippines, and to  spark hope as many businesses have suffered from the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 crisis.

“Every time you sell and purchase an item at the VeMoBro website, you’re helping the country’s economic recovery and development. Other e-commerce websites can’t do exactly the same because they’re either owned by a foreign company or listed in a foreign exchange,” Bargola said.

VeMoBro has a seamless process for sellers to get on board the platform, as well as enhanced delivery services both for local and overseas markets, and efficient customer service.

For buyers, the platform offers exclusive discounts and deals on a variety of products including food, essential items, gadgets, accessories, and even automotive products.

Customers can pay for purchases through different methods such as cash-on-delivery, online banking, e-wallets GCash, GrabPay, Coins.ph and Dragonpay.

VeMoBro has put in place measures to make sure no fake products are sold and no scams take place on the platform as such are common concerns of consumers on e-commerce.

“At VeMoBro, we move differently. We not only prioritize profit but also people – and that means investing in mutually beneficial relationships with genuine sellers,” Bargola said.

“VeMoBro, after all, is a marketplace and also an incubator to grow businesses. We want to see more new Pinoy entrepreneurs. We want to see them sell online and help them succeed. We want to do it better than our competitors by responding to the needs of our customers. Our ultimate goal is to leave a legacy that can inspire others,” he said.

The online marketplace is still on beta testing stage and sellers are encouraged to get their businesses on the platform to avail of the welcome deal or zero commission rate for a limited time, as well as free advertising perks.

