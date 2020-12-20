#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
DOE remits P4 billion to host LGUs for COVID-19 measures
Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - December 20, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Energy (DOE) has remitted P4.16 billion to local government units (LGUs) hosting energy projects to fight off the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the onset of the COVID-19 crisis in the country, we have issued Department Circular 2020-04-0008, to help host LGUs by making available funds to be used in their fight against the pandemic, in accordance with Republic Act 11469, or the ‘Bayanihan to Heal as One Act,’” Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said.

The ER 1-94 program is a policy under the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (EPIRA), which stipulates that host communities will get a share of P0.01 per kilowatt-hour (kwh) of the total electricity sales of power generation companies operating in its area.

Through DC2018-08-0021, power generation companies are now allowed to directly download the ER 1-94 funds to their host communities. Streamlining the release of funding will ease the process of implementing projects that benefit the host communities.

“The DOE has successfully implemented and monitored the direct remittance of the financial benefits to host communities/region to ensure that ER 1-94 funds are utilized immediately for their development needs and for the delivery of essential health services to mitigate the socio-economic impact of the crisis,” Cusi said.

Meanwhile, as of end-September, initial reports received by the DOE showed that at least P462 million was directly remitted by the concerned generation companies to the host LGUs for their immediate utilization for COVID-19 related responses.

While the country was placed on various stages of lockdowns, the ER 1-94 funds were immediately utilized for feeding programs, including the provision of relief goods; acquisition of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline medical workers, medical  and other decontamination/disinfecting supplies and equipment including alcohol disinfectants, sanitizers, common medicines, thermo-scanners and contactless thermometers, respirators and/or ventilators, UV Lights; and for constructing or leasing of medical facilities, tents, safe holding areas, including quarantine centers.

The DOE is processing the transfer of an estimated P278 million additional ER funds to various host communities/region.

LGU
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PERA account holders surge 50%, says BSP
By Lawrence Agcaoili | December 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The number of Filipinos investing in a program on voluntary retirement account, comprised of personal savings and investments, surged by almost 50 percent since a digital platform was launched last September, according...
Business
fbfb
SMC keen on improving NAIA operations
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Conglomerate San Miguel Corp. plans to improve the operations of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport while construction...
Business
fbfb
Christmas 1914 war at peace
By Francis J. Kong | December 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The war in Europe was only four months old, yet it had already reached a savagery unknown until that time.
Business
fbfb
Local airlines add low-cost COVID-19 testing to promo deals
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Local airlines are offering affordable and convenient COVID-19 testing for their customers on top of affordable flight deals...
Business
fbfb
Higher oil, food costs to roll back monetary stimulus in 2021— BPI
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The central bank has aggressively cut policy rates this year by 200 basis points to help the economy survive the pandemi...
Business
fbfb
Latest
House OKs bill granting 50% discount on OFW remittance fees
By Edu Punay | December 20, 2020 - 12:00am
The House of Representatives has passed a measure providing discounts on overseas Filipino workers’ remittance fees.
Business
fbfb
Agriculture trade declines at slower pace in Q3
By Czeriza Valencia | 2 hours ago
Trade of agricultural goods declined at a slower pace in the third quarter in line with the easing of mobility restrictions,...
Business
fbfb
Christmas cards
By Francis J. Kong | December 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Somebody came up with this idea: A Christmas Card for Employees
Business
fbfb
BOC strengthens network connectivity, cybersecurity
By Mary Grace Padin | 2 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs has employed different solutions to secure its network connectivity and protect its data from cybersecurity...
Business
fbfb
TESDA taps GCash as fintech partner
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Mobile wallet GCash has been selected by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to distribute training subsidies...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with