Aboitiz to expand Batangas township
In a statement, the Aboitiz Group said Lima Land is developing 100 hectares of the existing 700-hectare property to accommodate more industrial locators.
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - December 10, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Aboitiz Group, through Lima Land Inc., is expanding the Lima Estate in Batangas to meet the rising demand for industrial and commercial spaces.

In a statement, the Aboitiz Group said Lima Land is developing 100 hectares of the existing 700-hectare property to accommodate more industrial locators.

The 30-hectare business district would also be further transformed for new commercial lots, business process outsourcing companies, office buildings, dormitories, schools, hospitals, hotels and civic centers, in addition to existing components such as The Outlets at Lipa, Lima Exchange and Lima Park Hotel.

The group aims to complete the expansion by the third quarter of 2022.

Once completed, it is expected to create up to 20,000 new jobs in the area.

“With this expansion, Lima is well on its way to becoming a full fledged smart city, supported by a complete ecosystem of infrastructure and the latest digital technology. A smart city in CALABARZON (Cavite-Laguna-Batangas-Rizal-Quezon) opens up a new wave of opportunities, with data at the forefront of improved operations across the city,” Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, first vice president of Aboitiz Integrated Economic Centers, said.

“Drawing from the Aboitiz Group’s expertise in estate operations and management, as well as in infrastructure, power, land and construction, Lima Estate does not only support the government’s initiative to spread progress across the country. It also brings a higher standard of development and quality – whether industrial, commercial or residential – to provincial locations,” he said.

The township is anchored on the Lima Technology Center (LTC) which hosts 124 domestic and international locators and about 55,000 workers.

Among LTC’s newest set of locators is Japanese manufacturer Leading Co. Ltd. (Leaden) which is involved in the production of wire harness products for construction and industrial machinery for big companies such as Yamaha and Komatsu.

Leaden is set to begin constructing its facilities in December next year and to start operations by March 2022.

Meanwhile, existing locator Philippines TRC Inc. which is involved in the metal processing business, will be expanding its facilities next year.

“We are happy to be welcoming Leaden and the expansion of TRC in Lima soon and are committed to ensure them ease of doing business and fully integrated solutions of infrastructure services such as power, water, land, and construction. They are coming at a perfect time as we are on track to complete our expansion plans,” Eduardo Aboitiz, vice president for business development of the Aboitiz Integrated Economic Centers, said.

