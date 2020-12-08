Republic Cement seeks partners for waste management initiative

MANILA, Philippines — Cement manufacturer Republic Cement, which is aiming to double by next year the amount of plastic waste co-processed by its resource recovery group ecoloop, wants to get more partners in the initiative, to help address waste management in the country.

Republic Cement chief executive officer Nabil Francis said the target is to co-process 10 million sachets of plastics per day by next year.

“It is going to double what we are currently doing. It’s just the tip of the iceberg. We have a lot of fire power to go and definitely go along,” ecoloop director Angela Edralin-Valencia said.

Co-processing or the reuse or recovery of thermal and mineral properties of qualified waste while manufacturing cement in a single combined operation, is being undertaken by Republic Cement as it is seen as a sustainable solution to the country’s growing waste.

The country has seen a steady increase in daily waste to 40,000 tons in 2016 from 37,000 tons in 2012.

In Metro Manila, the daily waste generated stood at 9,000 tons in 2018.

The bulk or 85 percent of the total solid waste was collected, but 15 percent ended up in waterways and bodies of water.

“Co-processing is a vital alternative that manufacturing industries can and should take toward the long-term goals of waste management as well as ultimately building our nation’s resilience against climate change challenges through sustainable practices,” Valencia said.