Globe to power up internet services in Visayas, Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. intends to provide its customers outside Luzon better mobile and browsing experience next year.

It is bringing its Voice over LTE or VoLTE service to Visayas and Mindanao in 2021.

The expansion of its VoLTE coverage would include the entire provinces of Cebu, Davao Del Sur, and Davao Del Norte as early as January next year.

“The pandemic has spurred Globe to look for ways to make mobile experience better for its customers, which is very important in these difficult times,” Globe chief commercial officer Albert de Larrazabal said.

VoLTE is the standard high-speed wireless communication for mobile phones using 4G LTE instead of the traditional voice networks being used by 2G and 3G.

It would become the standard once the 2G and 3G technology become obsolete.

“We are bringing the VoLTE service in these provinces so that our customers will experience better, clearer and more reliable text and call services which our customers in NCR, Rizal, Cavite and Bulacan are now enjoying,” De Larrazabal said.

Globe said VoLTE has voice capacity that allows the network to accommodate more customers placing calls at the same time, enable faster call set-up, provide clearer voice quality, and lower instances of dropped calls.

VoLTE also allows users to simultaneously connect to the internet while on a call and this provides an uninterrupted mobile browsing experience especially with online gaming and video streaming.

Globe said an added complement to VoLTE is Voice over WiFI or WiFi calling, which helps address indoor mobile coverage problems such as voice calls affected by the distance between the mobile phone and the nearest network tower, building walls that block wireless signals and poor signal inside a home or building.

VoLTE and VoWiFi calls will be charged like a regular call but customers who are registered to an unli call promo can also have unli VoLTE and VoWiFi calls within its network.