#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Megawide proves financial muscle to put NAIA rehab back on track
Last July, Megawide and its Indian partner, GMR Infrastructure Ltd., received the original proponent status (OPS) previously given to a six-member consortium.
Philstar.com/AJ Bolando, file
Megawide proves financial muscle to put NAIA rehab back on track
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - November 23, 2020 - 6:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Plans to upgrade the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is back on track after requirements to show the project proponent’s financial muscle to undertake the massive project had been submitted.

Currently, application by Megawide Construction Corp. to rehabilitate the ageing NAIA for P109 billion is back with the transport department after initially getting turned down by the finance department and National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA). Megawide said there should be no problem this time around.

“The financial documents we submitted are sufficient to exclusively support the requirements of the NAIA project,” Louie Ferrer, managing director, said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

“With this, we are hopeful our proposal to rehabilitate and transform NAIA into a first-world airport complex can now be elevated to the Cabinet committee for approval and proceed to Swiss challenge,” Ferrer added.

Transport Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran said the agency would “endorse” the project back to the Manila International Airport Authority, which handles the NAIA Project, for assessment. Afterwards, MIAA should submit the proposal again to the NEDA Investment Coordination Committee chaired by NEDA and DOF.

News of Megawide’s rejection for NAIA rehab was reported first by Bilyonaryo news website early in the day, before copy of a letter by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III and acting NEDA chief Karl Kendrick Chua to Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade was released by Bayaning Atleta party-list Jericho Nograles to reporters. 

Chua and Dominguez co-chairs the NEDA-ICC, which evaluates big-ticket infrastructure projects before getting approved by a bigger interagency body, the NEDA Board, chaired by President Rodrigo Duterte. 

In their letter dated November 19, Dominguez and Chua expressed concerns that Megawide’s fundraising activities for the ambitious project “are speculative and not guaranteed to materialize.”

Both economic officials likewise flagged the naming of Megawide as original proponent of the NAIA Project despite failure to meet the pre-qualification requirements set by law. With that title, Megawide can match offers given by other groups once a Swiss challenge is opened.

“Hence, the financial capacity of (Megawide) is mostly hinged on uncertain sources,” they said. 

Delays in the NAIA Project are nothing new. Before Megawide was considered, a consortium of six conglomerates haggled with government from the design to costs involve in turning NAIA into a regional aviation hub. The last one was a financial overhaul to make the massive undertaking viable for companies refurbishing the airport while the pandemic is deterring travel.

The government did not accept the changes, prompting Megawide to step in. 

Under Megawide’s plan, NAIA’s current passenger capacity would increase in phases to 65 million per year from the current 30 million. An additional taxiway would also be constructed to accommodate more flights.

On Monday, shares in Megawide fell 2.45% to close at P10.34 each. 

MEGAWIDE CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION NINOY AQUINO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Solutions to flooding
By Boo Chanco | November 23, 2020 - 12:00am
The infuriating thing about our annual flooding problem is that there has been no shortage of solutions offered through the years. Our officials simply failed to act on the proposals.
Business
fbfb
‘Philippines recession to last until 2021’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
The Philippine economy continues to lose steam and is poised to remain in recession until 2021 amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic,...
Business
fbfb
DoubleDragon gears up for P14.7 billion REIT offering
By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
DoubleDragon Properties Corp., the listed property developer of Edgar “Injap” Sia II, is gearing up for its P14.7...
Business
fbfb
Pandemic over by next year?
By Wilson Sy | November 23, 2020 - 12:00am
The US market closed at record highs last Monday before pulling back by the end of the week.
Business
fbfb
Megawide GMR vows to improve NAIA processes
By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Megawide Construction Corp. and its partner GMR Infrastructure Ltd. of India have vowed to end the flight delays passengers...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Companies likely to cut 2021 capex
20 hours ago
Companies may further reduce their capital expenditures next year despite the gradual recovery of the economy as they need...
Business
fbfb
STAR reporters bag EJAP awards
20 hours ago
Business reporters of The Philippine STAR bagged three awards at the 29th Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines...
Business
fbfb
PSEi seen climbing higher this week
By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
Share prices are expected to climb higher this week, with immediate support seen at 7,000 and resistance from 7,200 to...
Business
fbfb
Landbank finalizing guidelines for interest rate subsidy
20 hours ago
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines is set to finalize this week the guidelines for its interest rate subsidy to local...
Business
fbfb
RCBC scores Platinum, Gold in Marcom 2020 Awards
20 hours ago
The Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. recently scored Platinum for creative effectiveness and Gold for digital marketing for...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with