STI responds to pandemic challenges through learning management systems

MANILA, Philippines — STI Holdings responds to pandemic challenges via robust learning management systems.

STI Holdings, owner of one of the country’s largest network of schools, has quickly responded to the needs of its students under the new normal of education through its robust learning management systems (LMS).

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the group said the LMS is being used by 70,223 students across its network for school year 2020-21.

Aside from the students, 1,885 teachers use the platforms to access 18,794 courses or uploads of subjects, modules, and orientation materials across the network.

STI Education Services Group (STI ESG), the largest of the group’s subsidiaries, and STI WNU were swift to strengthen their existing blended learning methods and introduce the Online and Onsite Education at STI Learning Model for this school year.

STI launched its blended learning model which uses its eLearning Management System (eLMS) in 2014. Under this system, students are able to continue with their studies at home uninterrupted despite any physical classroom disruptions.

The eLMS is a software application that runs on Amazon cloud to better manage the delivery of STI ESG and STI WNU’s educational courses and training programs to its students. The curricular course materials aim to augment classroom learning, while the extra-curricular course materials are prepared to further nurture student development.

In addition, STI ESG and STU WNU have begun implementing the Parent Partnership Education Program (PPEP) to help parents and guardians support their children in their education amid the new normal. They are also given their own eLMS accounts to monitor their children’s progress.