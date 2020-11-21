Bria Homes expands product portfolio

MANILA, Philippines — Villar-owned Bria Homes has diversified its portfolio of housing developments to provide more options for Filipinos looking for dwellings that best suit their needs in these difficult times.

The company, known for its horizontal community of affordable housing units, will soon launch its vertical villages, a cluster of midrise residential condominiums for young professionals and small families who wish to embark on a bright future early on.

Dubbed the future of condo living, these vertical villages offer amenities formerly unheard of in economical vertical spaces such as a communal clubhouse with function halls, swimming pools and spacious play areas, and complete gym facilities.

Another upcoming launch is Bria Cityville, a series of smaller pocket developments in Montalban, Rizal and Danao, Cebu.

Bria Cityville is the perfect community for professionals looking for houses and lots for sale outside the bustling metropolis but located near enough to it so key establishments are just a short drive or commute away.

Meanwhile, for those who need bigger spaces and provisions for expansion, Bria is also set to launch Bria Executive – exclusive enclaves located next to existing Bria communities in Cagayan de Oro; Maco, Davao de Oro; Pililla, Rizal; and Naga, Camarines Sur.

As in all Bria projects, these new product lines will bear the features and elements that mark Bria communities as Filipinos’ homes of choice: proximity to schools, hospitals, and retail establishments; recreational amenities such as basketball courts, multi-purpose halls, and eco-friendly spaces; and security facilities like 24-hour CCTV cameras, perimeter fences, and guarded entrances and exits.

Bria Homes is a subsidiary of publicly listed Golden Bria Holdings Inc., one of the largest real estate companies in the country.