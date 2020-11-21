BDO branches open with longer hours

MANILA, Philippines — Branches of BDO Unibank Inc. and BDO Network Bank branches are now open until 4 p.m. to serve more clients amid the easing quarantine measures of the government.

While many establishments are still operating on shortened business hours, BDO and BDO Network Bank branches are open longer and ready to accommodate various banking needs, including forex and encashment requirements.

BDO assures clients that its branch personnel, including its office-based employees, undergo regular health checks while its premises are managed under the most stringent safety protocols. Inside every branch, personnel and clients are required to wear facemasks and face shields at all times, apply hand sanitizers, and observe social distancing.

When a strict lockdown was imposed, BDO strived to keep as many of its branches open while observing health and safety measures. In Luzon, about 130 stayed open in March. This number would more than double to 500 a month later and reach the 800th mark in May. Come June, as more cities were placed under more relaxed quarantine, 1,000 or nearly all of its Luzon branches have been serving clients.

Meanwhile, in Visayas and Mindanao, all branches remained open.

“We understand the value of having financial access during this challenging time, be it for paying for utilities, loans, or everyday essentials to survive the day. Today, we are operating at a 100 percent nationwide, thanks to the commitment and resilience of BDO’s 38,000-strong workforce, a true testament to our ‘We Find Ways’ service philosophy,” said Nestor Tan, president and CEO.