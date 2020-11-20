BSP unveils new logo to reflect 'changing times'

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Friday said it is replacing its 10-year-old logo as part of its strategy to make the regulator "more relevant" to Filipinos.

Much of the elements of the current logo have been retained, including the iconic Philippine eagle, the three stars and the seal's circular shape, the BSP said in a statement.

But in contrast to the current logo's stylized eagle profile design — which is in white strokes — the new one features a full-bodied Philippine eagle rendered in gold. Other major changes in the proposed logo include the placement of stars and a more intense blue background color.

The @BangkoSentral said in a statement that the new logo "is intended to represent the BSP as well as the Filipino people which it serves."



“While the strong foundation of the BSP brand remains the same, its visual representation in the form of the logo requires an update to infuse the institution with renewed vitality, underscore its integrity and competence,and further promote the understanding of its mandates,” BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said.

The fresh logo would be the fifth seal of the central bank and the third one since the institution was renamed as "Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas".

The central bank’s first logo was introduced 71 years ago when the BSP was still known as the Central Bank of the Philippines (CBP) under Miguel Cuaderno Sr., the country's first central bank chief.

In 1970s, the CBP released its second logo under the leadership of then Governor Gregorio Licaros. Over a decade later, the third logo was launched in 1993 when the CBP was renamed as BSP during the term of Gabriel Singson.

The fourth and current logo was unveiled in 2010 by then Governor Amando Tetangco Jr.

According to Diokno, the implementation of the new logo will be done in phases, details of which will be announced in January. The current logo will still be used in the meantime.