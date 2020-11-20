#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Investment program launched to help women-led SMEs in Philippines
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - November 20, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Australian government and Macquarie Group Foundation have launched a program to help women-led businesses in the Philippines bounce back from the pandemic through investments.

Under the Macquarie-Investing in Women RISE Fund, the two parties would be working with two local investing partners – the Foundation for a Sustainable Society Inc. (FSSI) and InBestCap Ventures (InBest) – to provide investments to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) managed by women.

Macquarie is investing over P43 million under the partnership to expand the number of women-run SMEs that can receive funding to help them grow their business.

“The ambition is over the next 18 months to two years, we hope to get about 200 or more people in sustainable employment through this particular program, if not more,” Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven Robinson said.

He said the program is being implemented as women are seen to play a central role in the recovery from the pandemic.

“The Macquarie-Investing in Women RISE Fund will support and give a boost to women’s SMEs and help to build back better in the Philippines,” he said.

“Closing the gap between women’s and men’s access to capital will provide a significant boost to economic growth at a time when it is much needed.”

FSSI corporate secretary Christie Rowena Plantilla said SMEs can apply for financial assistance or technology transfer support under the program.

She said FSSI can also enter into a joint venture agreement with women-led businesses in need of more capital.

Women SMEs can tap a minimum of P100,000 under the program.

For her part, Benilda Ronquillo-Camba, board member and corporate secretary at InBestCap Ventures, said the amount to be provided to the SME through the investment company would depend on the need.

“We really look into growth plans and customize support based on that,” she said.

FSSI is a social investment organization committed to support the development of empowered and sustainable communities through social entrepreneurship.

InBestCap Ventures, on the other hand, is an impact investment company which aims to help SMEs and cooperatives grow.

To learn more or apply for the program, interested women-led or women-owned businesses can visit https://fssi.com.ph or inbestcap.com. – Pia Lee-Brago

RISE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Unexpected BSP rate cut fulfills Diokno's 'whatever it takes' pledge
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
By lowering benchmark rates, Diokno and his six peers at the Monetary Board is trying to prompt banks to lower their loan...
Business
fbfb
Priority bill to cut red tape gets stuck in signing process
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
An enrolled copy of the so-called anti-red tape bill is awaiting signature from House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco to “sign...
Business
fbfb
Global economic recovery from COVID-19 'remains difficult': IMF
By Delphine Touitou | 4 hours ago
The global economy faces a hard road back from the Covid-19 downturn, and nations should remove trade barriers on medical...
Business
fbfb
Home sector wants delay on TRAIN-era tax in low-cost houses
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The 12% value-added tax by next year is a provision of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion passed in 2017.
Business
fbfb
Watchdog on its toes over pandemic-induced financial risk contagion
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Known as “slow-burn contagion,” focus is now on financial deterioration occurring at firm level that can inevitably...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Rice inventory shoots up in October
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 hours ago
The country’s rice inventory went up in October, boosted by the main harvest season.
Business
fbfb
Moody’s unit sees Philippines fully recovering in 2022
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The Philippines may fully recover from the impact of the pandemic only in the second half of 2022 as the country has to...
Business
fbfb
Index snaps 2-day rally on lingering coronavirus worries
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Local shares cut short a two-day rally to fall below the 7,000 mark anew yesterday as investors await the outcome of the central...
Business
fbfb
To dredge or not to dredge
By Boo Chanco | November 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Floods are part of a Pinoy’s life.
Business
fbfb
Atencio buys 13% stake in Ovialand
By Richmond Mercurio | November 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Businessman Januario Jesus Atencio, former CEO of 8990 Holdings, is making a big comeback to the real estate scene through an equity investment in housing developer Ovialand Inc.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with