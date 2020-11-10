#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
DMCI earnings fall in third quarter as building delays persist
In a statement on Tuesday, the Consunji engineering firm reported a net income of P1.9 billion in the July-September period, down 34% year-on-year from P2.8 billion same period a year ago. Nine-month consolidated net income, in turn, dropped 58% on-year to P3.9 billion.
DMCI earnings fall in third quarter as building delays persist
Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - November 10, 2020 - 3:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — A halt in construction activities and weak mining revenues hurt DMCI Holdings Inc.’s earnings despite the economy largely back to business in the third quarter.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Consunji engineering firm reported a net income of P1.9 billion in the July-September period, down 34% year-on-year from P2.8 billion same period a year ago. Nine-month consolidated net income, in turn, dropped 58% on-year to P3.9 billion.

Excluding non-recurring items, core net income for the third quarter slipped 27% annually also to P1.9 billion. That brought the January to September figure to P4.5billion, down 52% from year-ago levels with consolidated revenues plummeting 33%.

“Among our businesses, Semirara and DMCI were hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. We saw sharp drops in demand and prices for both coal and electricity because of the economic slowdown,” Isidro Consunji, chairman and president, was quoted as saying in a statement.

“Construction earnings deteriorated because of lower productivity and extraordinary expenses related to the coronavirus,” he added.

Indeed, broken down by business, data showed construction was largely responsible for the bleak financial performance. After large-scale projects were postponed by health risks and right-of-way issues, D.M. Consunji Inc. swung to a net loss of P97 million in the first 9 months.

Residential property building appeared more resilient, although DMCI Home still suffered a 40% contraction on core income contributions to the parent to P1.1 billion as of September. The company did not reveal the subsidiary’s net income.

Mining ventures, meanwhile, had varying fates depending on their produce. On one hand, Semirara Mining and Power Corp.’s contributions plunged 64% on-year to P1.7 billion “primarily due to anemic market conditions and imposition of coal import quotas in China.” Yet at the same time, nickel demand from Beijing more than doubled DMCI Mining’s earnings for parent to P252 million.

In a positive note, DMCI Power benefited from tariff increases and “higher electricity sales” while most people were staying at home. Earnings from this segment went up 18% year-on-year to P403 million.

In direct contrast, lower sales and average tariffs pulled down earning contributions from Maynilad Water Services Inc. by 22% to P1.2 billion. The holding company holds 27.2% stake on the Metro Manila water concessionaire, the largest next to majority stake held by Pangilinan-led First Pacific group.

Joining a broader market rally on Tuesday, shares at DMCI Holdings closed up 4.02% to P5.17 each.

D.M. CONSUNJI INC. NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Continuing RFID mess
By Boo Chanco | November 9, 2020 - 12:00am
It is wrong for the DOTr to insist on the Dec. 1 deadline for all vehicles to get RFIDs to use on the tollways.
Business
fbfb
Conglomerates willing to cut profit for shared prosperity
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Two of the country’s biggest conglomerates are willing to slash profits for shared prosperity.
Business
fbfb
Jollibee continues to incur net loss in Q3
By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
Jollibee Foods Corp., the burger chain and restaurant giant, continued to incur a net loss in the third quarter of the year...
Business
fbfb
Takeaways from America’s 2020 elections
By Rey Gamboa | November 10, 2020 - 12:00am
The last vote may not have been counted yet, but America’s election “decision desks” have weighed in and declared the country’s 46th president to be Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.
Business
fbfb
Philippines among nations facing debt payment shock next year — Moody's
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 14 days ago
The Philippines is among countries seen at higher risk.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Vaccine news give stocks a shot in the arm to reach 9-month high
By Prinz Magtulis | 2 hours ago
Stock investors disregarded a bad GDP report to focus on coronavirus vaccine prospects.
Business
fbfb
Philippine economy shrinks 11.5% in Q3, easing from record
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
The Philippine economy slipped anew into negative territory in third quarter, but the collapse moderated.
Business
fbfb
Agriculture sector grows 0.7% in Q3
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
The Philippine agriculture sector managed to pull off a 0.7 percent growth in the third quarter, with strong gains recorded...
Business
fbfb
Philippines seen to contract by 6% from July to September
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
The Philippine economy contracted for the third straight quarter with the gross domestic product shrinking by six percent...
Business
fbfb
Car, motorcycle production down from January to September
By Louella Desiderio | 16 hours ago
Local vehicle and motorcycle production and sales were down from January to September, with demand still affected by the...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with