#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Ham makers vow steady prices
The DTI has received requests from manufacturers to hike the prices of products used to prepare the Christmas eve meal or Noche Buena such as spaghetti, tomato sauce, elbow macaroni, creamer, sandwich spread, mayonnaise and fruit cocktail by one percent to three percent.
Edd Gumban, File
Ham makers vow steady prices
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - November 2, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Manufacturers of Christmas ham have vowed to hold off price increases for their products, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said.

“For Christmas hams, we got positive response a while ago from the Philippine Association of Meat Processors Inc., especially the major brands of CDO,  Virginia Food and Century Pacific Food Inc. that they will heed the call of the DTI not to have any price increase due to the pandemic and financial difficulties of Filipinos,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

He said ham manufacturers vowed to make their products more affordable this Christmas season. “They will absorb some losses, they said.”

The DTI has received requests from manufacturers to hike the prices of products used to prepare the Christmas eve meal or Noche Buena such as spaghetti, tomato sauce, elbow macaroni, creamer, sandwich spread, mayonnaise and fruit cocktail by one percent to three percent.

Apart from Noche Buena items, there are also requests to raise the prices of basic goods such as milk, sardines, canned meat and instant noodles.

Trade Undersecretary Ruth Castelo said earlier the proposed price increase for the basic goods is between P0.25 and P1.

Lopez said the DTI has yet to complete its evaluation of the requests.

“We are asking those requesting increases to justify and show evidence of cost increases in dollar and landed cost in pesos,” he said.

Earlier, he said the requests are being reviewed carefully as the companies have to prove first that their costs increased.

“Offhand, due to the pandemic, unemployment and strong peso, the suggested retail price should not change unless with strong cost justification,” he said.

The SRP list serves as a guide to consumers.

Products part of the SRP list are closely monitored by the DTI to protect consumers.

HAM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
GSIS offers computer loan program
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 day ago
State-run Government Service Insurance System has introduced a new credit facility which aims to help members and their families...
Business
fbfb
Converge EBITDA escalates by 74%
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Newly listed broadband company Converge ICT reported an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)...
Business
fbfb
Philippines among nations facing debt payment shock next year — Moody's
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 days ago
The Philippines is among countries seen at higher risk.
Business
fbfb
Deferred rent payments hurt SM Prime 9-month earnings
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 days ago
In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Monday, the property unit of the SM Group reported a consolidated net income of P14.4...
Business
fbfb
The birds and the beasts and then the bats
By Francis J. Kong | November 1, 2020 - 12:00am
It is a good thing for parents to read their children, Aesop’s Fables. Each tale teaches a lesson.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Wilcon reports P886 million net income from January to September
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Wilcon Depot, the listed home building materials provider, posted a lower net income in the nine months to September amid...
Business
fbfb
Real estate loan standards remain tight
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Banks continued to impose tighter overall credit standards for real estate loans amid less favorable economic conditions and...
Business
fbfb
Virus waves and election jitters
By Wilson Sy | November 2, 2020 - 12:00am
This year, we have seen unprecedented moves in the stock market and the global economy which were caused by a once-in-a-generation black swan event.
Business
fbfb
Japan approves P1.44 billion loans for 4 infrastructure projects
1 hour ago
Japan has approved the provision of Y3.1 billion in technical assistance to the Philippines to support the implementation...
Business
fbfb
GOCCs subsidies hit P200 billion in 9 months
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
The national government has extended nearly P200 billion in subsidies to state-run firms from January to September to support...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with