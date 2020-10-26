PRC names FEU-NRMF ‘Only Top Performing’ school

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulations Commission (PRC) conferred upon the Far Eastern University-Dr. Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation (FEU-NRMF) the coveted recognition as the “Only Top Performing” school of medicine in the country for its performance in the latest physician’s licensure examination.

The recognition is conferred upon schools of medicine’ with 50 or more examinees posting 80 or more passing percentage in any of the scheduled physician’s licensure examination the PRC administers every year.

This year’s licensure examination, the FEU-NRMF posted the qualifying average of more than SO passing percentage with more than 50 examinees in the scheduled March examination that because of the COVID-19 pandemic was halted and finished only last September.

In the last five consecutive years, only in 2019 that the recognition was shared by the FEU-NRMF with two other schools of medicines, namely, Aznar College of Medicine Inc. in Cebu City. But the FEU-NRMF ranked first among the two other schools that qualified for the distinction.

For four years since 2016, the FEU-NRMF signly held the distinction of being the “Only Top Performing” schools of medicine in the entire country. It posted a passing percentage of 80.53 in 2016, 88.20 in 2017, 89.29 in 2018, 97.96 in 2019 and 91.60 in 2020.

The dean of the FEU-NRMF school of medicine is Dr. Rey de los Reyes.