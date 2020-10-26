P26 million allocation for cotton industry

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority (PhilFida) is allocating P26 million to sustain the production of cotton fibers for small-scale cotton users in Ilocos Norte in a bid to revitalize the industry in the province.

The bulk of the budget or about P20 million will be allotted for the construction of a solar irrigation system in Barangay Lumbaan in Pinili, Ilocos Norte to be implemented by the National Irrigation Authority.

PhilFida executive director Kennedy Costales said the number of cotton production areas in the province has been decreasing annually, from 25 hectares to just 13.6 hectares due to the lack of water for irrigation.

“With the insufficient water supply and the decreasing number of production areas in Ilocos, supplying cotton fibers to local weavers eventually became a challenge adversely affecting the country’s fiber industry,” Costales said.

Once completed, the irrigation system is expected to significantly improve and raise the output of Ilocos cotton farmers.

On the other hand, the remaining P6 million will be allocated for the establishment of the second phase of the Ilocos Cotton Processing Center, which will be funded by the Office of the President through the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

The establishment of the cotton processing center is expected to improve the living conditions of handloom weavers as target beneficiaries in identified communities.

According to PhilFida, providing the local communities with the needed facilities will help them improve their capability to avail income-generating opportunities as entrepreneurs.