Pru Life products now available via Pulse app

MANILA, Philippines — Customers of Pru Life Insurance Corp. of UK may now purchase additional life insurance products using Pulse, the insurer’s wellness mobile application.

In a statement, Pru Life UK senior vice president and chief customer marketing officer Allan Tumbaga said clients may now access three life insurance products – PRUWellness, PRUShield, and PRUPersonal Accident – through Pulse’ PRUShoppe feature and by paying through debit or credit card.

“Our customers can now enjoy the convenience of applying for life insurance to secure their protection from the comfort and safety of their home through our online PRUShoppe on Pulse,” Tumbaga said.

PRUWellness is a comprehensive medical plan which provides a daily cash benefit of P800 to help cover the cost of hospitalization due to injury or illness, and an additional amount if the insured is confined in an ICU or hospitalized for more than 30 days.

An additional lump-sum benefit is provided when the hospital confinement is due to a dread disease.

In addition, a P15,000 benefit is paid out if the insured with the top-tier package requires a surgery. Should death occur, the family of the insured would receive a lump sum benefit of P20,000.

Meanwhile, PRUShield is a yearly renewable term insurance product that provides a daily hospital income benefit of P1,000 to cover the cost of hospitalization due to injury or illness, and a lump sum benefit of P100,000 in case of death.

PRUPersonal Accident is a yearly renewable protection plan that covers injury, disability, or death due to an accident.

Basic and full package options include an accidental death and disablement benefit of P100,000, a total and permanent disability benefit of P100,000, and a murder and assault benefit of P50,000.

The full package offers additional benefits including medical reimbursement and hospital income.

To be eligible for any of the three products, the applicant must be a Filipino citizen and residing in the Philippines at the time of application.

The insured must be 18 to 64 years old for PRUShield and PRUWellness, and 18 to 65 years old for PRUPersonal Accident.