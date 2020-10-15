#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Malampaya output not enough for future expanded requirements
The Malampaya deep-water gas-to-power project has been operating since 2001 and its concession contract will expire in 2024. It is the only local producer of indigenous natural gas.
STAR/File
Malampaya output not enough for future expanded requirements
Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - October 15, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Gas supply from the Malampaya project will not be enough for future requirements such as expanding the application of natural gas to various sectors, the country’s energy chief said.

“They say that the Malampaya supply can go as far as 2027, but it does not have enough gas for the further expansion needed to provide future natural gas requirements, particularly with the plan to expand application of LNG (liquefied natural gas) in the industrial, commercial, residential, and transport sectors,” Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said during the 9th LNG Producer-Consumer Conference organized by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

The Malampaya deep-water gas-to-power project has been operating since 2001 and its concession contract will expire in 2024. It is the only local producer of indigenous natural gas.

“The Philippines has been intensifying its efforts to ensure our energy security with the expected depletion of the Malampaya gas field in the next few years,” Cusi said.

Among these efforts include the regulation of the downstream natural gas industry and efforts in attracting more investments into this sector.

“Hence, I’m hopeful that the newly published Philippine LNG investor’s guide, which we are actively promoting, will lead to more investors in our downstream LNG industry,”Cusi said.

“And in pursuit of our vision to transform the country into a regional LNG hub in Southeast Asia, we have taken the first step to establishing our LNG regasification capacity to secure replacement fuel for Malampaya and augment our power supply capability,”Cusi said.

He said the DOE has already issued notices to proceed to four firms – Excelerate Energy, Batangas Clean Energy, Energy World Corp. and First Gen LNG Corp. – for their proposed LNG terminal projects.

“We are optimistic that these developments signal the dawning of a vibrant LNG industry in our country,”Cusi said.

MALAMPAYA PROJECT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Vietnamese set to get richer than Filipinos this year — IMF
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
GDP per capita divides the value of economic output with the population. It is typically used to measure how economic wealth...
Business
fbfb
Duterte gov't to borrow from BSP anew next year if recovery stalls
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
“Our first options are to go back into the commercial market, but if the economy doesn't perform as we expect, we will...
Business
fbfb
Philippines contraction seen deepest in SouthEast Asia
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Multilateral lender International Monetary Fund said the Philippines is expected to suffer the biggest blow from the coronavirus...
Business
fbfb
Philippines' higher dollar stock this year is not entirely good news
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 10 hours ago
Overseas remittances would drop slower and so do foreign investments, but imports would implode.
Business
fbfb
Credit raters flag risks on Philippine banks
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings have raised the red flag over the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Philippine...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Term deposit rates mixed
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 57 minutes ago
Term deposit yields were mixed yesterday as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas decided to suspend the offering of the 28-day...
Business
fbfb
Local airlines gearing for new take-off
By Iris Gonzales | October 15, 2020 - 12:00am
Our local airlines may be feeling like dragonflies these days, small and helpless, nothing but specks in an eerily empty infinite sky filled with uncertainty, what with the troubles brought about by COVID-19 which...
Business
fbfb
Getting cars back on the road
By Rey Gamboa | October 15, 2020 - 12:00am
Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. and Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. are both looking forward to getting their production plants up and humming to normal capacity in a bid to capture lost sales during the last...
Business
fbfb
Re-opening the economy
By Joey Concepcion | October 15, 2020 - 12:00am
Yesterday, I was interviewed on Coffee Break at DZRH where I shared my thoughts on the steps that we are taking to re-open the economy safely and restore consumer confidence. Here are some highlights from my conversation...
Business
fbfb
Corporate bonds issuance more than double since 2016
By Mary Grace Padin | 57 minutes ago
Bonds issued by corporations more than doubled since 2016, indicating a “very active” primary market in the country,...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with