#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Smart mobile data among most affordable in the world
Smart cited the result of a recent internet pricing study by UK-based comparative data site, which showed that the cost of mobile data in the Philippines continues to be among the lowest in the world.
STAR/File
Smart mobile data among most affordable in the world
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - October 13, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Inc. wireless subsidiary Smart Communications Inc. said its mobile data is among the most affordable in the world at about P11 to 12.50 per gigabyte.

Smart cited the result of a recent internet pricing study by UK-based comparative data site, which showed that the cost of mobile data in the Philippines continues to be among the lowest in the world.

The study, which covered data from 5,554 mobile data plans in 228 countries between Feb. 3 and 25, showed that the average cost of mobile data in the country ranks 60th out of 228, and is the sixth most affordable in the Southeast Asian region at $1.42 per gigabyte.

The Philippines has cheaper rates than that of Cambodia, Timor-Leste, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea.

India overall has the cheapest mobile data cost, followed by Israel, Kyrgyzstan, Italy, and Ukraine.

Smart, for its part, said its Giga suite of mobile data packages offers even lower prices of P11 to 12.50, or about $0.22 to $0.25 per gigabyte.

Smart’s Giga suite of packages is designed to address the different “passion points” of Filipino data users, such as Giga Stories, Giga Video, Giga Games, Giga Work, and Giga Study.

Smart senior vice president and head of consumer business Jane Basas said the design and pricing of the Giga suite of offers are meant to encourage the “GigaLife” among Filipinos.

“GigaLife is all about easy access to services they need, so they can enjoy doing more of what they love. As gigabyte becomes common speak for us when referring to our daily data consumption, it made perfect sense for us to espouse the GigaLife for our customers with specific Giga offers attuned to their passions and lifestyle,” Basas said.

Smart has over 70 million subscribers nationwide.

Smart LTE is regarded as the country’s fastest mobile data network, according to third-party analytics firms such as Ookla and Opensignal.

MOBILE DATA SMART
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte should veto Cayetano pork
By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
“Lord, nadenggoy tayong dalawa.”
Business
fbfb
Aboitiz to venture into small cell business
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. is venturing into the small cell network business to supplement its common tower venture.
Business
fbfb
Converge’s offer period starts this week
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Converge ICT, the IPO-bound fixed-broadband operator that currently provides fiber-optic broadband services in Luzon, will...
Business
fbfb
PAL likely to proceed with job cuts
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Philippine Airlines is likely to proceed with its retrenchment program within the fourth quarter to ensure the survival of...
Business
fbfb
SSS warns vs online fixers
By Mary Grace Padin | 2 days ago
The Social Security System has warned the public against transacting with online fixers using social media to offer paid assistance...
Business
fbfb
Latest
FDI inflow down 11% from Jan to July
1 hour ago
The net inflow of foreign direct investments to the Philippines remained down in the first seven months, despite the strong...
Business
fbfb
Infrastructure spending drops by 11.5% in 8 months
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
Public spending on infrastructure declined by 11.5 percent during the January to August period as agencies saw continued delay...
Business
fbfb
Index recovers on last-minute buying
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine stock market recovered on a last-minute buying after trading in the negative for most of the session.
Business
fbfb
Car sales down 45% in 9 months
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Vehicle assemblers registered a 45 percent drop in sales in the nine months to September with the pandemic affecting demand...
Business
fbfb
Petron: LPG bill to boost efforts vs illegal refilling
By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Petron Corp. reiterated its support for the passage of the liquefied petroleum gas bill in Congress, emphasizing that the...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with