#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Aquaculture boost needed to fill fish supply gap
In a virtual briefing Monday, agricultural advocacy group Tugon Kabuhayan said boosting aquaculture would slowly stop the Philippines from importing galunggong and other small pelagic fishes.
BW/File
Aquaculture boost needed to fill fish supply gap
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - October 13, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — An improved local aquaculture sector is seen filling the gap in the country’s fish supply instead of just relying on the importation of the commodity.

In a virtual briefing Monday, agricultural advocacy group Tugon Kabuhayan said boosting aquaculture would slowly stop the Philippines from importing galunggong and other small pelagic fishes.

“We are not entirely against it, but there is an opportunity for local producers to fill in the gap. What we are trying to say is to calculate (the importation) that it will not affect the local producers,” Tugon Kabuhayan convenor Asis Perez said.

The Department of Agriculture is already mulling the importation of 40,000 metric tons of fish to ensure stable supply of the commodity.

“They should assess it (volume) further. We have better weather condition now and aquaculture can help set up and fill the gaps,” Perez said.

Bangus and tilapia are among the major aquaculture commodities. Galunggong, on the other hand, is part of the captured fisheries.

The industry is also expected to help fill the anticipated supply gap once the government implements the three-month closed fishing season for galunggong starting Nov. 1.

The move aims to protect the galunggong species during its peak spawning season from November until end-January.

Perez said local aquaculture could help address consumer demand to cover the supply of fish during the implementation of the closed season. Aquaculture accounts for more than half of the country’s total fish production.

Latest price monitoring showed that galunggong is priced at P170 to P240 per kilogram compared to tilapia and bangus which are only priced at P90 to P140 a kilo.

To help local producers, Tugon Kabuhayan appealed for government support in promoting patronage for local products.

“One way on how we can increase local production is by increasing demand instead of just resorting to importation and we know we can increase because prices of aquaculture commodities are currently low,” he said.

AQUACULTURE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte should veto Cayetano pork
By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
“Lord, nadenggoy tayong dalawa.”
Business
fbfb
Aboitiz to venture into small cell business
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. is venturing into the small cell network business to supplement its common tower venture.
Business
fbfb
Converge’s offer period starts this week
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Converge ICT, the IPO-bound fixed-broadband operator that currently provides fiber-optic broadband services in Luzon, will...
Business
fbfb
PAL likely to proceed with job cuts
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Philippine Airlines is likely to proceed with its retrenchment program within the fourth quarter to ensure the survival of...
Business
fbfb
SSS warns vs online fixers
By Mary Grace Padin | 2 days ago
The Social Security System has warned the public against transacting with online fixers using social media to offer paid assistance...
Business
fbfb
Latest
PCC OKs GT Capital, Toyota Santa Rosa partnership
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
GT Capital Holdings Inc. (GT Capital), the listed conglomerate founded by the late tycoon George Ty, has received the green...
Business
fbfb
Digital transformation is key to improving operational resilience
By Jallain Marcel S. Manrique | October 13, 2020 - 12:00am
The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically shifted the way we do business. It highlighted the need for companies to invest in technology and to accelerate their digital transformation to ensure that their organizations...
Business
fbfb
Remote work, shopping here to stay
By Rey Gamboa | October 13, 2020 - 12:00am
With the pandemic still very much a threat to health safety in the work environment, work from home continues for millions of people around the world.
Business
fbfb
Philippines secures $213 million grant from US
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
The Philippine government has secured a $213 million (approximately P10.8 billion) grant from the United States to finance...
Business
fbfb
Government shelves Panda, Samurai bonds
By Mary Grace Padin | October 13, 2020 - 12:00am
The Bureau of the Treasury has shelved its plans to issue Panda and Samurai bonds this year as the government is already awash in cash from domestic borrowings.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with