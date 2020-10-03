New technology speeds up works in LRT-1 Cavite line

MANILA, Philippines — Construction of the extension of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) to Cavite is being fast-tracked for its targeted partial operability next year, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said.

The DOTr said one of the main features of the accelerated construction is the utilization of above ground launchers to erect 203 pi-girders – the chief horizontal support in a structure – in order to minimize ground level traffic.

A pi-girder is targeted to be installed every one to two days until January 2022.

“A first for the Philippines, this special engineering method allows for faster execution and causes minimal effect on the ground-level traffic. The other pi-girders will be installed via on-ground equipment such as straddle carriers and cranes,” Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC) said.

LRMC, the private operator of LRT-1, is working with Bouygues Travaux Publics as the engineering, procurement and construction contractor, to speed up the completion of the project.

Bouygues Travaux is a global player in construction operating in more than 80 countries in five continents. It is an expert in large-scale projects involving tunnels, engineering structures, as well as road, port and rail infrastructure.

The DOTr said the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Project has an overall progress rate of 48.43 percent as of end-August.

Groundbreaking of the LRT-1 Cavite extension project was held in May 2017, but actual construction took two years to start mostly due to issues in resolving right-of-way acquisitions. – Richmond Mercurio

Actual construction works officially commencenced in May last year.

The 11.7-kilometer project aims to cut travel time between Baclaran and Bacoor from one hour and 10 minutes to just 25 minutes.

From Baclaran, eight more stations--Redemptorist, MIA, Asiaworld, Ninoy Aquino, Dr. Santos, Las Piñas, Zapote and Niog--will be added which will increase the total number of LRT-1 stations from 20 to 28.

Phase 1 will cover seven kilometers, including the Redemptorist Station, MIA Station, Asiaworld Station, Ninoy Aquino Station and Dr. Santos Station.